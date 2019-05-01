Regional Opioid Symposium attended by over 265 people

MANISTEE — The planning committee of the Regional Opioid Symposium held in April at the Little River Casino Resort in Manistee held a wrap up meeting to review evaluations and begin planning for year three of this event.

Over 265 people attend the one-day conference that included presenters, vendors and attendees from throughout the state. Presentations centered on opioid addiction, treatment, pain management, suicide awareness and prevention, current drug trends, ACEs — Adverse Childhood Experiences, and much more.

“One of the most highly rated of the breakout sessions was by area youth who are part of SEA Manistee — Substance Education and Awareness, a workgroup of the Manistee County Human Services Collaborative Body that uses the Communities That Care model to identify risk factor and preventative factors is helping keep our youth safe and free of substance misuse,” said Sarah Garthe, SEA Manistee facilitator.

The youth did a presentation on vaping — showing the harmful effects of this latest craze. A town hall will be held at the Vogue Theater in May to continue to educate parents, students and the general public.

Planning for the next symposium in April 2020 are already underway.

“When we first starting talking about hosting a symposium on the subject of opioids, we never dreamed it would grow into such an important event”, said Judy Crockett, HSCB coordinator. “We are pleased with the collaborative efforts going on in our region to fight the epidemic while at the same time we are saddened that it is needed.”