Traverse City man charged for maintaining a drug house

TRAVERSE CITY — A Traverse City man is facing drug charges in relation to the manufacturing of methamphetamine and maintaining a drug house.

In the early morning hours of April 26, Traverse Narcotics Team (TNT) detectives assisted Child Protective Service and Grand Traverse County Probation/Parole workers with the check of a residence belonging to 36-year-old Joseph Nuss.

The man lives in the 700 block of 7th St. in Traverse City.

Prior to contacting Nuss, Child Protective Services obtained information alleging Nuss was in possession of items consistent with the manufacturing of methamphetamine inside his residence.

When contacted, Nuss attempted to evade officers. A search warrant was obtained and executed at his residence.

Materials were located consistent with the “one-pot” method of manufacturing methamphetamine, in addition to a substance which field tested positive for meth. Given the fact that Nuss’ meth cooking operation was in-progress, the area was cordoned off and neighboring home occupants were informed of the situation, for safety purposes.

Members of the Traverse City Police Department, Traverse City Fire Department, Michigan State Police Cadillac Post and Michigan State Police Meth Response Team were dispatched to the scene to assist in the investigation. The scene was cleared shortly after 5 p.m.

Nuss was transported to and lodged at the Grand Traverse County jail. He was arraigned Tuesday in the 86th District Court on the following charges:

• One count operating/maintaining a laboratory involving methamphetamine;

• One count possession of methamphetamine;

• One count obstructing/resisting a police officer; and

• One count maintaining a drug house.

Bond was set for at $100,000 cash/surety.

TNT advises that methamphetamine manufacture and its use is extremely dangerous, and is responsible for an alarming number of serious injuries and/or death to those involved. Explosions and fires are common during meth-making events.

Byproducts and emissions are very harmful to people and the environment. The cleanup of these chemicals poses significant risk to those tasked with it.

TNT needs help from the public to identify methamphetamine laboratory operations, and to eliminate the illegal distribution, manufacturing and possession of other drugs that adversely impact community citizens.

Anyone with information pertaining to illegal drug activity should call the drug tip line at (800) 338-0868. Anyone with any information pertaining to this incident or any questions, is asked to contact D/Lt. Dan King of the Traverse Narcotics Team at (231) 922-0993.