WSCC Commencement to be live streamed

SCOTTVILLE — For those unable to attend West Shore Community College’s 49th commencement ceremony, to be held on Friday, May 3, the entire ceremony will be live-streamed online beginning at 7 p.m., from the college’s Recreation Center Arena.

Speakers for the event will be President Scott Ward, Bruce C. Smith, chairman of the board of trustees, and Ana Figueroa, president of the Student Senate. Mike Nagle, professor of history and political science, will provide the faculty address.

Over 175 students are eligible to receive degrees and certificates from the college and the graduates will be presented by Dr. Mark Kinney, vice president of academics and student services. Chairman Smith, along with the board of trustees, and President Ward will award the degrees.

During the ceremony, the college will honor Steven Brower, of Manistee, with the Alumni Achievement Award.

A link to the video can accessed via the college’s home page, www.westshore.edu or here:

youtube.com/watch?v=live_stream%3Fchannel%3DUCaI2CEBsuGGlh1ePhDLfv5w