Community foundation, Elks honors area students

MANISTEE — The Manistee County Community Foundation and the Manistee Elks Lodge No. 250 teamed up to honor the area’s outstanding junior and senior class members this week in the annual Community Excellence in Education program.

Every year the Manistee County Community Foundation honors high school juniors and their mentors. The Elks Lodge meanwhile pays tribute to its senior Student of the Month winners as well as the students of the year. They also honor lodge and district scholarship winners.

Elks exalted ruler Chuck Francis greeted those in attendance and praised the students for their achievements.

“We are here to honor you, our students, for your achievements and dedication to learning,” said Francis. “The Elks is a benevolent organization and we as members are proud to invest in our community through the students of the month and the Elks National Foundation Scholarship program. Last year the Elks National Foundation donated to communities throughout the country $34 million of which $5 million went to scholarships.”

Manistee County Community Foundation president/CEO Laura Heintzelman then greeted everyone.

“We are very proud to be gathered in your presence tonight and we know these are the things that build a strong community,” said Heintzelman. “The community foundation and the Elks Lodge have partnered for more than 30 years on this special tradition.”

Heintzelman said the foundation began in 1987 and from the very beginning they have placed a tremendous value on youth in the community and the importance of investing their future.

“Tonight those values are demonstrated in part through the Excellence in Education student and mentor awards,” said Heintzelman. “With support from our donors we are proud to administer more than a dozen scholarships that help area students and last year more than $100,000 in scholarships were awarded.”

Heintzelman also introduced City of Manistee Mayor Roger Zielinski who read a proclamation declaring the week of May 1 to 7 as Youth Week in Manistee.

“On behalf of the city council, city staff and all of the employees of the city of Manistee we are happy to be a part of this celebration,” said Zielinski.

Part of the proclamation read that “No event could be more deserving of our support and participation than one dedicated to these young people who represent the nation’s greatest resource and who in the years ahead will assume the responsibility of our free society.”

Following Zielinski to the podium was guest speaker Rising Tide Fellow Lissette Reyes. Project Rising Tide was established by the Michigan Economic Development Corporation Talent Investment Agency and the Michigan State Housing Authority to help at risk communities achieve their full potential.

Reyes is a native of the Dominican Republic and came to this country to attend college and gain a better life and urged the students to always believe that they can accomplish their goals.

“I do want to talk to you about believing in yourself, as I feel that believing in myself has led me to where I am today as this is my dream job so far,” said Lissette.

When she arrived in Michigan, she knew no one, had limited English, but she believed in herself and made it work. She encouraged the students not to give up on their goals and ambitions.

“I am really happy of what you are doing and all the accomplishments you have,” said Reyes. “Continue believing in yourself and demonstrate to everyone around you that you can do it if you put your heart into it. Sometimes things don’t work as we mentally think they might, but it’s OK and just have faith that it will always be OK. Believe in a mentor and those who are around you to guide you, but also don’t be afraid of leaving your comfort zone.”

Following her speech, Heintzelman introduced the 2019 Excellence in Education award winners.

“Tonight the foundation has the honor of presenting Excellence in Education awards to 14 students who represent the top 5 percent of their class academically,” said Heintzelman. “In addition to having a strong grade point average they have been nominated by their school principals because they are outstanding school representatives and a source of pride for their district and community.”

Students were asked to identify a mentor who has been instrumental in their success and both were honored with certificates.

Honored were Bear Lake Schools Mariah McLouth (mentor John Prokes); Brethren High School’s Megan Cordes (mentor Jason Kemler), Rhiannon Gillis (mentor Mitchell Knoll), Eleni Guenther (mentor Kyle Griffin); and CASMAN Academy’s Jeremy Gajeski (mentor Geena Jauregui).

Others honored were Manistee Catholic Central’s Rylee Feliczak (mentor Jeremy Logan), Nicole Kaminski (mentor Jason Kaminski); Manistee High School’s William Elbers (mentor Brendan Hoff), Jessica Gutowski (mentor Andrea Mack), Julia Gutowski (mentor Jonathan Blake), Roger Lind (mentor Greg Bennett), Liam Quinn (mentor Kate Thomson), Eleanor Scarlata (mentor Kathy Smith); and Onekama High School (mentor Michele Warman).

Gini Pelton then introduced the students of the month award winners that were named this year by the Elks Lodge.

They were Manistee High School’s Logan Buren, Jaylyn Thomas, Erin Dorn; Manistee Catholic Central’s Preston Picardat, Brayden Perkins, Sean Dougherty, Max Papenfuss, John Slivka; Bear Lake’s Olivia Hejl, Haley May; Brethren High School’s Charlee Schaefer, Kylah Fischer; and Onekama’s Blake Soper, Maggie Domres and Hope Showalter.

Named as students of the year for 2019 were Onekama Consolidated School’s Blake Soper and Manistee Catholic Central’s Preston Picardat.

Elks Lodge scholarship winners were Oneakama’s Jared Buckner, Manistee Catholic Central’s Sean Dougherty, Max Papenfus, Manistee High’s Jaelyn Thomas and Bear Lake’s Olivia Hejl.

Scholarship state finalists were Benzie Central’s Allison Johnston, Payton Moore; Manistee High School’s Erin Dorn, Logan Buren; Onekama’s Blake Soper; and Manistee Catholic Central’s Preston Picardat.

Before closing out the evening Pelton was also presented the Elks Citizen of the Year award for her work with youth.