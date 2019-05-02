GLENN ZARING: Take your blinders off

By GLENN ZARING

News Advocate Columnist

In the days of hacked accounts, invasion of privacy and information theft, it is amazing that folks still go through life with blinders on. This of course is a reference to the old trick of having a couple of flaps on a horse’s harness to keep them from seeing what was around them … so they wouldn’t be distracted. Our modern ignorance is sometimes like wearing a set of these blinders as we stumble through life.

Last week while having a delightful breakfast at Captains Corner on Parkdale (they have the best breakfast sausage patties in town), a couple of 30-somethings were sitting in a booth behind me. Ordinarily, not much attention would have been paid to them but when, in a slightly loud voice one said, “Operator” … using the tones one uses when talking to a computer and trying to get past the electronic idiot to a live one … it was loud enough to not ignore!

By the way, it was the voice used when the person said, “O-Per-A-Tor” in a louder than normal voice while usually looking at the phone with an intense glare. I guess the glare helps but I’ve never noticed it helping …

Once this person got through the computers, they proceeded to (still in an easily overheard voice) give their name with spelling; account number; log-in information, address and other information. They even outlined how they were moving and the account would be payed from May 1 forward by the person sitting with them. Fortunately this person used a quieter tone so that they wouldn’t be overheard when they gave their information.

The only reason this is being brought up is that, through the above-overheard conversation, sufficient information was shared with everyone in the restaurant to let someone steal this person’s identity and then do all sorts of nefarious stuff to their bank accounts and indeed their life.

This was all on account of this persons wearing of “blinders” and having zero situational awareness. Not to cast aspersions, but that was stupid!

We now live in a time when it seems like everyone feels that it is their government, their manager, their professor or their administrators responsibility to protect them from all harm. Safe zones, gender identity confusion, hate speech that really isn’t … all sorts of things for us to be protected from is now the “bosses” responsibility.

But is it really? Whatever happened to taking responsibility for your own safety and security? With the example above, is it too much of a stretch to monitor what you say, where you say it and notice who might be listening?

Years ago, while teaching personal safety strategy, we used to point out that you personally must be aware of life going on around you and avoid setting yourself up to be attacked. The program was called Refuse To Be A Victim.

Part of the teaching was to be aware of what’s going on around you … like who is sitting behind you in the restaurant. It isn’t always going to be your friend or an innocent citizen.

Yes, this means that you have to take the time and expend the effort to protect yourself … to be observant and to be aware of potential challenges to your life and the life of those around you. Respectfully, you should be told to, “Suck it up cupcake!”

The authorities cannot legislate everything to protect you, you bear more responsibility than you can possibly imagine and you need to educate yourself on what to do.

A good local example is with the Manistee County Emergency Manager Lt. Brian Gutowski and his active shooter program. Attend one of the presentations or even arrange one for your group and listen to what he has to say. You will learn things which will save your life and protect those close to you.

Be smart and step up to the plate to taking responsibility for your own life. It is your responsibility … not someone else’s!

Glenn Zaring’s columns will appear on Fridays in the News Advocate. He may be reached at publicaffairsadvisor@gmail.com.