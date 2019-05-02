Looking Back

20 YEARS AGO

Volunteering for play time

Parents and community volunteers began to assemble new playground equipment at Manistee’s Jefferson Elementary School on Saturday. A playground committee raised $25,000 to purchase and install the new equipment. Manistee schools contributed $5,000 to bring the total project cost to $30,000. The playground was scheduled to be completed by the end of the day Saturday.

40 YEARS AGO

New Kroger

Construction is progressing at the site of the new Kroger store, located off US-31 south of town. Supervisor Harry Olsen heads the construction crew of Omega Construction Co. out of Grandville. The store, scheduled to be completed in October, will cover 25,000 square feet, with an additional 20,000 feet to be used as lease space. The cost of the new store is approximately $1.4 million, according to Olsen.

Parkes joins staff

Douglas A. Parkes has joined the staff of the Manistee Bank & Trust Co. He will serve as assistant vice president in the loan department where he will handle personal, commercial and real estate loans. He will also serve as compliance officer with reference to consumer affairs activities.

80 YEARS AGO

A city without a mayor

Manistee lacked a titular executive head today after the new city commission at its meeting last night was unable to agree upon selecting one of its members to act as mayor for coming year and it was indicated that the deadlock will not be broken until the first regular meeting next month, June 6, when the seventh member, Frank G. Merritt qualifies for his seat as Second District Commissioner.

162 pieces of property sold

A total of $930 was realized in the tax sale held yesterday morning and this morning at 10 o’clock in the circuit court chambers of the courthouse. Pieces of land sold to bidders totaled 158 when the auction was concluded shortly before 4 p.m. yesterday.