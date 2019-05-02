Manistee County celebrates the National Day of Prayer

MANISTEE — About 60 plus people attended the National Day of Prayer event on Thursday at the Armory Youth Project.

This was the first time it was held at that location and it was a welcome location with the cool weather conditions that existed in the Manistee area on Thursday.

While the National Day of Prayer has occurred since 1952, 31 years ago President Ronald Regan signed a law designating it as always the first Thursday of May.

This year’s National Day of Prayer theme is “Love One Another.” The theme comes from the words of Jesus in John 13:44, “Love one another. Just as I have loved you.”

Organizers said one of our Nation’s greatest strengths is the freedom we all hold dear; the freedom to freely exercise our faith. For many Americans, prayer is an essential act of worship and daily discipline.

Those in attendance joined in prayer concerning a variety of topics as well as enjoying some religious musical numbers.