Perschbacher to lead ‘A Walking Tour of the ‘Hill’ Homes: Part 1’

MANISTEE — As part of the Manistee County Historical Museum’s celebration of the City of Manistee’s sesquicentennial, a walking tour is slated later this month.

Local historian, John Perschbacher will lead “A Walking Tour of the ‘Hill’ Homes: Part 1,” a walking tour of the city’s west side “Hill” homes on May 15. The tour will focus not only on the structures that are still standing but also on the numerous residences that have been lost over the years.

The tour will begin promptly at 2 p.m. at the Manistee County Historical Museum, located at 425 River St., and is strictly a walking tour of the outside of the homes. The tour will last approximately 1.5 hours.

There is no cost for the event however, donations will be accepted. In case of rain, the walking tour will be rescheduled for the following the day.