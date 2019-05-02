SIMPLY BRETHREN: Easter left-overs

By JANET STROUP

Guest Columnist

Depending on how you count them, the third large holiday of 2019 has come and gone. Easter must make Hallmark and the candy-makers joyful, and a whole lot of other folks who enjoy getting together to eat and maybe worship.

We’re all familiar with food leftovers from large family get-togethers and the accompanying feasting that takes place. We do recognize our holidays for a reason. Most of them acknowledge some significant happening that occurred sometime in the past that bears celebrating. Families tend to regard the celebration as a reason to get together and sometimes the reason for the celebration is acknowledged in some tangible way … sometimes not. We always can decide whether to acknowledge the meaning for the holiday, and by what means we may choose to celebrate it.

At any rate, there are invariably left-overs after the holiday – both food and memories. The food, by now, is most likely gone, but memories remain. So I’ve chosen to check with a few local folks to discover what left-over memories remain from Easter 2019.

Iola Lagerquist, a member of the Epworth Methodist church, and active in Brethren Heritage Association, fondly remembers her family’s getting together.

“It’s hard getting everybody together,” she said. “But we only had two missing, one from New York and one from Missouri. They all came and ate and worked for me, moving outdoor furniture, and a lot of other things. It kind of makes Easter last beyond the day.”

Then, not exactly, but sort of an after-thought, she added, “And I was fortunate, because this year my birthday was the same day. That won’t happen again in my lifetime!”

Marge Hundley, also a Methodist member, wasn’t feeling quite up to par when I called her, and she said she was just trying to get well. She added, “The Lord helps with that.” Marge seemed to regret that, “We didn’t get together this year. People are busy.” Then she added that she was pleased to hear that some bakeries were giving leftover baked products to food pantries and churches that hand out food to folks in need. She thought that was a good idea.

Diane Ward, Church of the Brethren member, and active for years in the Brethren Boosters, remembers that most of the Lenten season was busy with the Wednesday soup suppers traded back and forth between the Methodist and Lakeview Church of the Brethren, plus Dorothy Brian’s funeral and dinner, and special Lenten services.

She especially appreciated, “Easter Sunday, a day of celebration with church family and friends.” She added, “Sometimes we have to be reminded to celebrate the true meaning of Easter.” Diane mentioned that her daughter, Tricia, gives chocolate crosses not bunnies to her grandchildren.

Terry Morrison active in the Epworth Methodist Church said that to her, “Easter always represents to me the beginning of everything new. There’s always excitement after the long (Lenten) six weeks in the wilderness. Easter is such a relief.” As sort of an afterthought, she added, “And there are always lots of eggs!”

Judy Richards, active in St. Bernard’s Catholic Church of Wellston, recalls primarily the crucifixion, and “the agony Christ went through carrying his cross, with thorns on his head and his pierced side.” The joy in her voice was evident when she added, “I think of the glory when he rose from the tomb.”

Meagan Amsden from the Lakeview Church of the Brethren remembers most vividly, “The last supper we have at church. We call it Love Feast, because it’s an example of what Jesus did for us. It shows the meaning behind the Easter season. He said the bread was his body and he knew what was going to happen to him. It shows us that this is how we are to take in the Easter season.”

Besides the family gatherings and the special Lenten services, Diane Hoffman, an Epworth Methodist member, said that for her it’s a period of examination.

“Every Easter I feel very unworthy when I understand the story of the crucifixion. I see such depth of love from Jesus. I always feel undeserving when I reflect on my life, I’m not worthy. It makes me feel that with the depth of his love, I need to better myself for Him because of what he did for us.” Pausing a bit, she added, “I feel sorry for myself and sorry for us as a human race. As a country, we’ve taken the wrong path – away from him. We seem to want to take him out of everything, including the schools. My thinking isn’t just personal, it’s a human thing. We’ve lost sight of what it all was about and how awful it was for Christ.”

We’re told by some wise folks that there’s a time and a season for everything, and I believe we can choose the attitudes we hold regarding our holidays and how we choose to observe them. It seems there’s a time for frivolity and a time for reverence for significant people and events. We need one another in our celebrations, but it would make sense to highlight in some variety of ways the significance of the holidays representing events that have impacted our lives.

How may we choose to celebrate May Day, Memorial Day, or the Fourth of July coming up? Perhaps they could have more meaning than they’ve had in the past. We’ll see, won’t we?

Janet Stroup is a longtime community member from Brethren. She has an interest in Brethren history and has been writing the Simply Brethren column for over 20 years. She can be reached at janetdonstroup@gmail.com.