STATE NEWS IN BRIEF

Medical parole measures approved by Michigan Legislature

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Legislation designed to ease Michigan’s ability to parole medically frail inmates is nearing final approval.

The Senate on Thursday overwhelmingly passed bills that earlier cleared the House, meaning they will go to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s desk.

The bills would enable some prisoners with severe and chronic physical or mental disabilities to finish their sentences at a medical facility rather than a prison, if approved by the parole board.

Lawmakers say the legislation would save the state money because the federal government covers a portion of Medicaid costs to treat inmates housed outside prison walls.

About 20 to 30 prisoners could be eligible for medical parole under the bills, but there are an additional 450 to 500 inmates who could become eligible in the future based on their chronic care needs.

2 corrections officers charged in separate jail incidents

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (AP) — Two corrections officers have been charged in separate incidents that allegedly occurred while they were on duty at a county jail in southeastern Michigan.

The Macomb County sheriff’s office says 39-year-old Sgt. James Stanley was arraigned Thursday on misdemeanor assault charges. The sheriff’s office says a Taser was used on an inmate in September. A second inmate suffered a bloody and swollen nose in July.

Stanley has been placed on leave from the sheriff’s office. Defense attorney Douglas Gutscher declined to comment Thursday pending review of the investigative reports.

A 25-year-old ex-deputy faces arraignment on a criminal sexual conduct charge after a female inmate told authorities he engaged in sexual relations with her at the jail in Mount Clemens, northeast of Detroit. She reported the incidents in March.

Court says drunken driver can choose jail over probation

ADRIAN, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan appeals court says a man convicted of drunken driving can seek a jail sentence over probation.

Joseph Bensch pleaded guilty to two separate drunken driving cases in Lenawee County. In one case, he was sentenced to six months in jail followed by six months in an in-patient treatment program. In the other case, he was sentenced to two years of probation with many conditions.

The sentences were supposed to run at the same time. But Bensch’s lawyer objected to probation in the second case.

The appeals court says the “issue rarely arises.” But in a 2-1 opinion, judges Douglas Shapiro and Jane Beckering says a 1975 legal precedent allows someone to decline probation in favor of jail. Judge Jonathan Tukel dissented.

— From the Associated Press