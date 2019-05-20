100 Years Ago

The following news items are reprinted from the Manistee Daily News for the week May 16 through May 22, 1919 and are compiled by Teena Kracht from the newspaper archives of the Manistee County Historical Museum:

“Uncertainty as to the date when Manistee’s biggest contingent of 32nd Division men, the ‘fightin’est bunch’ of fighters who went forth from this city to the great war, will return, is hampering somewhat the plans being made for a fitting reception to them.

“At a meeting yesterday afternoon of a joint committee representing the city, the Red Cross, the Board of Commerce, and Manistee Lodge of Elks, which will provide the entertainment in connection with the reception to the returning heroes, it was decided that the day of their return shall be designated by proclamation of the mayor as ‘Red Arrow Day,’ in recognition of their service emblem, and shall be a holiday, with parade features.

“The prettiest girl in the 1919 graduating class of the Woodrow Wilson high school is Miss Hilda Anderson. So declares the senior class….“There is little room for argument that the seniors did not choose wisely or satisfactorily. Though there were several pretty graduates in the race, and by the way, the class is amply provided with feminine adornment, Miss Anderson’s all around attractiveness, her distinct type, personality and acknowledged popularity, placed her in the hearts of her classmates as the peeress.

“Miss Anderson is a member of the commercial class. Of her natural gifts of beauty, much could be said. It is sufficient to say she has a mass of fair hair, dark eyes, and a roseate complexion.

“She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Charles A. Anderson, 18 Lynn court. She is not alone in bringing laurels to the family, for her brother, John, following a battle in which he participated in France, was cited for bravery.

“By L. C. MARTIN, Staff Correspondent United Press. WASHINGTON,

May 16.—Taxes, say many congressmen, will be the big issue of the 1920 campaign.

“This is one reason for the great interest being displayed inn congressional circles in the efforts off senate progressives to prevent Senators Penrose and Warren from heading the finance and appropriations committees respectively.

“The finance committee stipulates the taxes for the people and the appropriations committee spends them.

“’It will be necessary to raise probably $5,000,000,000 yearly in taxes for some time to come,’ said Senator Borah, exponent of the progressives’ views. ‘The American people will not stand for having this money taken out of the pockets of the great mass of workers while big business is let off easy.’

“Fine shower this morning put green in the grass and in the trees and made the early gardens glad.

“Everybody is satisfied but Germany which means that everybody is satisfied. The mouse never votes at a cats’ picnic.

“A few more years of this and a silver dollar won’t be worth enough to pay for the wear and tear on you pants pocket.

“Plans for the organization of the Manistee Leather company, a $75,000 corporation to be formed for the manufacture of horsehide, glove and other fine leathers, will be considered at a meeting of Manistee business men to be held at the Board of Commerce rooms at 7:30 o’clock Monday evening.

“In harmony with a nation wide movement to improve the health and welfare of children, which is under the direct supervision of the Child’s Welfare Committee of the Woman’s Com. of Council of National Defense, I hereby designate the week beginning May 18 to May 24th, as Child Welfare Week…and urge all mothers of children under the age of five years, to take their child or children to the Public Library…where it will be weighed and measured, and the mother given helpful suggestions, concerning the care and treatment that young children should have. It is important that all who can avail themselves of this opportunity to better the children’s condition, to do so.

[Signed] JOSEPH KIRSTER, Mayor of Manistee, Mich.

“Soldiers and sailors recently discharged, numbering about 40, met last night in the Elks temple for the first time since the end of the war…

“It was the spirit of the meeting that the military training acquired during the service in all branches of the United States war forces should be continued. Soldiers and sailors alike feel that this training, which has proved beneficial, both mentally and physically, ought not be forgotten now that they are not under military discipline. It was the consensus of opinion that an organization of army and navy men should be created, to retain knowledge which would be forgotten in the rush of other activities.

“Wisdom of Franklin: ‘Where there is hunger law is not regarded; and where law is not regarded there will be hunger.’

“Failing in an attempt at suicide, J. Roch Magnan, formerly of Manistee, at present in Grand Rapids where he has held the position of cashier and bookkeeper with the Marquette Lumber company, has told a story of embezzling $6,600 from that firm, news of which reached here today.

“Last February, according to his wife, he locked himself in a bathroom and turned on the gas. He was found by her in an unconscious condition. ‘High’ living, Magnan says, was the cause of his acts. A warrant was issued for his arrest.

“Mr. Magnan was well known in political circles in Manistee, holding various city offices. He left for Grand Rapids three years ago.

“To say that Manistee was about to experience a boom would hardly be applicable. Anyway, Manistee doesn’t want a boom; the change is too sudden and the reaction is a heavy burden to bear. The changes which have taken place in the city’s business circles during the past three months are so portentous as to indicate a transformation closely akin to a boom.

“Manistee is not inn a state of a business upheaval. Every change is for the better. It is safe to say Manistee is facing an era of progress and prosperity which has not been seen in the past decade.

“Already the JOHNSON cigar company has started activities in enlarging its working space…The Express company moved [to make room for Johnson] to a building on west River street which is ideally suited to its needs. The Scenic theater last week relocated [also for Johnson] its old quarters in the Winkler block and opened the place formerly occupied by the Gem. It is now the ‘Cozy’ theater. It has undergone a thorough renovating and redecorating and with its central location is one of the most attractive photoplay houses in Manistee.

“George O. Nelson, one of the city’s leading tailors, recently purchased a block adjoining the Winkler building. Here he moved his tailoring establishment and equipped it to do business on a larger scale. The place is a model of neatness, having been thoroughly redecorated. Two former Manistee people, Mr. and Mrs. Goldsborough…returned and opened the Little Odd Shop. Charles Anderson, proprietor of the Central Drug store…purchased the block adjoining his store with a view of altering and equipping it for tenants.

“With the opening Saturday by William Kuehl of a restaurant in the place formerly occupied by the Pabst, Manistee is provided with four up-to-date restaurants. The Square Meal was recently re-opened. Less than five years ago Manistee had only one eating place downtown.

“Many other minor business places have joined the procession of advancement. Thompson Electric Shoe repairing shop…Nelson Paint and Wall Paper company…extensive improvements to the coal yard of Thomas Morris [under new ownership].

“Johnson & Kempf is a new building contracting firm…Magnus

Peterson establishing a mason contracting firm….Ferguson Plumbing company…The Chemical Closet Supply company…The Cooper Underwear company…The Manistee Shipbuilding company [making progress in the construction of two large craft]…Transportation facilities [better equipped that ever before….

“By this comprehensive survey of the industrial situation, it must be admitted that Manistee holds an exceptional rating in commercial circles, and the outlook for the future was never better. [This ‘highly redacted’ survey is included to show that post-war Manistee really is experiencing a great deal of change; how it will go remains to be seen. Stay tuned.—T. K.]

“MANISTEE TANNERY ASSURED; $20,000 IN STOCK SECURED.

“Captain Will Wenzel, chairman of the Memorial Day parade, requests that all marching societies of the city take part in the parade to be held during the afternoon of Memorial Day, May 30. He particularly requests that the returned soldiers and sailors, Spanish War veterans, Red Cross, high school class cadets, Boy Scouts, Knights Templar…have representation in the line.

“Let everybody turn out and help make the observance of this Memorial Day ‘one hundred percent.’

“Let everyone make it his or her especial duty to see that every business place and every residence has ‘Old Glory’ flying on this day.

“Flags should be kept at half-mast until 12 o’clock noon, and should then be raised to full staff. “At the opening, yesterday, of Child Welfare Week, hundreds of visitors admired the posters and lithographs and the many displays concerning the health of the child. In all, 34 infants were examined, and the majority were found in excellent condition.

“The weighing and measuring and general examination of the children was capably conducted yesterday afternoon by Dr. Kathryn M. Bryan. She was kept busy offering suggestions to the mothers in regard to the physical conditions of the infant.

“Fire hydrants will no longer wear green, lawn-colored paint.

By the application of new coats of red today, they are more noticeable. Red denotes fire, anyway, and is more suitable.

“Mrs. C. J. Dovel, Fifth Street, entertained 31 guests Saturday afternoon with a pretty thimble party at her home. Delicious refreshments were served…in the dining room and from smaller tables in the other rooms. The dining room decorations were yellow which were pretty against the back ground of blue wall and drapery.

The flowers were jonquils and narcissus arranged with tulle. The color scheme was also carried out in the lunch napkins and hand painted place cards. The color scheme for the other table was pink, sweet peas being the flower used and suitable place cards.

Mrs. Marie Pulcher Bigge, during the serving of refreshments, sang a group of entertaining and sweet songs.

“After performing a successful term of five years as city health officer, Dr. E. S. Ellis tendered his resignation last night at the regular meeting of the council. It was accepted and Dr. Homer Ramsdell was appointed as his successor.

“Manistee stores were decorated today with red arrows welcoming home members of the 32nd Division. Eighteen members of this division will arrive this afternoon. The red arrows were the gifts of Harry Aarons who conceived this idea of a striking display and then provided the posters.

“Manistee river today looked like the halcyon days of navigation.

Three big passenger steamers were in port at once. They were the MISSOURI, the P. M. 3, and the KANSAS.

“Manistee County’s summer population is beginning to arrive, several resorters coming over on the KANSAS today. Shutters are coming down from cottages along the park lanes, smoke once more is issuing from the chimneys, and the rain has been running off the roofs for several days.”