CASMAN to graduate nine on Thursday

MANISTEE — Nine members of the CASMAN Academy class of 2019 will be presented diplomas in a 6 p.m. commencement ceremony on Thursday at the Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts.

Graduates will enter the theater to the sounds of the St. Anthony Chorale, and once they are seated on the stage CASMAN director Shelly Van Voorst will welcome everyone with her opening remarks. VanVoorst said the students are very excited about the upcoming commencement.

“Everybody is very excited about graduation,” said VanVoorst. “We have two students who will be speaking this year as Celia Star Chief who has the high grade point average will give an address. Also speaking will be Hunter Jarvis, who is the first Manistee County Commitment scholar.”

By being a commitment scholar and completing that program, he will now be eligible to attend West Shore Community College free next year.

For the last several years CASMAN English teacher Kimberly Evans has served as the keynote speaker at graduation, and she will be performing that honor again this year for the class of 2019. Evans is expected to give a speech congratulating the graduates and challenging them to pursue their dreams in life.

Following her speech, a long standing tradition will continue at CASMAN Academy graduation ceremonies. During the flower ceremony the graduates will get the opportunity to present carnations to those special individuals who helped them make it to this point in their lives.

That leads into the presentation of diplomas that will be done this year by CASMAN Academy Board of Education president Steve Parsons with assistance from CASMAN administrative assistant Cindy Turk. The students will be introduced to those in attendance by VanVoorst.

Graduates this year are Destiny Marie Colby, Hannah Rachel Margaret Dean, Thomas Deloach, Glenn Fraly, Hunter Jarvis, Eric Moser, Xavier Northrup, Hunter Ross and Celia Star Chief.

Following the ceremony the Ramsdell Theatre will remain open for families to take pictures of their graduate.