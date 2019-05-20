Chips tie Crusaders 0-0 to close regular season

MANISTEE — When Manistee and Muskegon Catholic Central meet, neither team gives an inch.

The squads were just 10 days removed from the last time they battled — a 2-2 tie in Muskegon — when they went back at it Monday in Manistee. And this time, the game ended the way it started: with the score reading 0-0.

“Muskegon Catholic Central is a very talented team,” said Manistee coach Jaclyn Trahan. “And I’m very proud of how well our girls played. … We had our chances to score tonight, but we just couldn’t capitalize and find the back of the net.”

Neither could the Crusaders.

“They’re a fast-paced team, so we have to be aware of that when we’re defending them,” Trahan said. “And our defensive line was really strong tonight, with Rachael Owens in net and Alora (Sundbeck), Nevaeh (Mannon), Tiffany (Elo), Lauren (Mendians) and Heather (Antal) all playing very strongly in the back.”

Trahan also credited the play of Olivia Smith.

“She did a nice job staying aggressive in the center,” she said, “looking to switch the field and send through balls.”

Manistee was also able to integrate some new players into the lineup.

“We pulled some girls up (from junior varsity) last week, since we’re heading into districts,” Trahan said. “So we’re working some new girls into positions and trying to keep the intensity up.”

The tie represented the final regular season game for the Chippewas, who host Whitehall at 5 p.m. on Wednesday for a Division 3 district quarterfinal contest.

“We’re looking forward to Wednesday,” Trahan said. “Muskegon Catholic is a good team to play going into a district game, because they’re a very talented team. We hope to continue to play strong with the same level of intensity that we’ve had, because Whitehall will be another fast, aggressive and talented team.”

Bobcats blank McBain NMC

MCBAIN — The Brethren girls soccer team is going to be extremely familiar with McBain Northern Michigan Christian by week’s end.

After battling the Comets to a 0-0 tie at home just last week, the Bobcats got the better of them Monday with a convincing 4-0 victory on the road. The two teams will meet for a third time this Thursday, with their seasons on the line in a Division 4 district quarterfinal at McBain.

On Monday, Brethren came out of the gate on a mission as Cosima Holler scored a goal within the first 30 seconds.

“Coming out and scoring that quick definitely helped boost the girls’ confidence and energy level,” said Bobcats coach Krystal Magee. “Everything seemed to be clicking tonight; communication was good, passes were good, and the combination of those things gives you more opportunities to score.”

The Bobcats certainly cashed in on them too, as Megan Cordes led the charge with a hat trick. The Brethren junior scored at 35:11 of the first half, for a 2-0 advantage that would hold up to halftime, and scored twice more in the second half — at 33:18 and 5:15 — to cushion the lead even more.

Magee said goalkeeper Summer Young was phenomenal too.

“She just killed it in goal,” Magee said, “with 23 keeper saves this evening. She did really well.”

The Bobcats play again today at home against Roscommon for their regular season finale before traveling to McBain again for the postseason.

“I keep telling the girls that we need to go into Thursday just how we went in today,” Magee said. “It will be an equal playing field again, so we have to make sure that we’re on point with our passing and communication.

“Hopefully we can take the momentum of tonight’s win in with us, but keep in mind that McBain will come out stronger and hungry.”