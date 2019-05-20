Committee working to address youth homelessness

MANISTEE — Having a safe, secure place to live is something many young people take for granted, but the reality of the situation is there is a population out there in that age group who are struggling with homelessness.

It is is why several area agencies banded together in March to begin the national 100 Day Challenge to End Homelessness. The first step was the formation of a 10 person committee made up of representatives from a three-county region (Manistee, Wexford and Missaukee counties) to address what could be done locally to end youth and young adult homelessness.

“Manistee, Wexford and Missaukee counties are all apart of the Michigan Balance of State Continuum of Care,” said Staircase Youth Services Cindy Arneson. “These three counties were selected because of the good work that is being done to end homelessness in northern Michigan.”

Serving as project leads for the committee are Amber Kowatch of the Manistee Area Public Schools and Adam Traviss of the Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency. Sponsor members are Staircase’s Arneson, BOS Coordinator Christina Soulard and Michigan State Housing Department Authority’s Jessica Vail. Support members are Tina Allen of Northwest Michigan Coalition and Ashley Halladay-Schmandt of Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency.

Team members include Rita McCann (Staircase), Dakota Morris (Staircase), Jo Kennard (Department of Health and Human Services), Heather Stapley (Centra Wellness), Erica Williams (District Health Department),Tyler Benson (area youth) and Danielle Heistand (area youth).

Kowatch said nine of the committee members went to Conway, South Carolina in April to receive training from the Rapid Results Institute.

“We also learned from the community of Conway who is also taking on this challenge,” said Kowatch. “During those couple of days of training we established a goal for our committee and an action plan for accomplishing that goal. We meet weekly and try to meet fact-to-face one week and by virtual connection the next week.”

The goal of the committee is that in 100 days 64 unstably housed youth and young adults (14-24 years old) who are unaccompanied and/or head of household will be safe and stably housed. Forty-five percent will be identified through McKinney-Vento, Department of Health and Human Services, Community Mental Health, and Juvenile Justice and 55 percent will be identified through the homeless crisis response team.

“We have a variety of steps that we are trying to accomplish including new innovative housing solutions, new funding solutions as we really didn’t receive any additional funds for this work,” said Kowatch. “It is really about trying to collaborate to figure out new and innovative ways to reallocate money, change policy and change the prioritization for who gets housed.”

Traviss works on homelessness in Manistee, Wexford and Missuakee counties and said one of the things they hope to do is break down some barriers for these individuals.

“Maybe to break down some barriers that have been set up we need different procedures and policies to better provide resources for youth in our area,” said Traviss. “We are in contact with a coach from Rapid Results once a week and if we get stuck on something they are there to help us.”

Traviss said they are about 25 percent of the way into the 100 Day Challenge and have succeeded in getting four youth into stable housing.

“We will just keep working at it and learning from each other,” said Traviss. “I think we are all learning from each other what each agency does. I would have liked to thought I knew some of this stuff, but I am realizing I didn’t know about what some of these agencies offer.”

Traviss said he is working on creating better relationships with landlords. He added they are also attempting to create better relationships with the youth as well to learn from them about their barriers and strengths.

“The ultimate goal again is to end youth homelessness,” said Traviss. “The goal sounds like quite a task, but what that means to end it is to hit functional zero. That is basically where if a youth presents themselves to us as literally homeless and our communities and resources are able to get them into housing within 90 days.”

Traviss said some of the homeless youth they are working with are in a shelter or living outdoors in a place not for human habitation or fleeing domestic violence. He said that number in this area is right now around 10 children and young adults in the three communities.

“We are also working with unstable youth which is the threat of being evicted or being in a living situation that is not stable or giving them the time to focus on their goals,” said Traviss. “The number for those couch surfing (staying with friends), we really don’t have a concrete number for yet. That is what we are doing with these meetings and seeing what resources are out there to get stable housing for them.”

Kowatch said one of the things they are hoping to accomplish with the 100 Day Challenge is to have better identification and outreach.

“The reason we are partnering with so many different agencies is we need all of us to be working on this, so one of my roles through the schools is the McKinney-Vento liaison who works with the homeless population,” said Kowatch. “So I need to better identify these students and putting them together with all these different agencies to find them support. We believe there are so many more youth and young adults out there than what we have on paper.”

Staircase’s Arneson said having partners benefits everyone on the committee in what they do to help homeless individuals.

“We are excited about this because we are the youth provider for this county for so long,” said Arneson. “We are really happy that this is promoting more collaboration and we are getting more partners. This is helping preventing those kids from becoming homeless. It’s been the real strength of this 100 Day Challenge that we are getting those voices at the table.”

She said they often have 17 and 18-year-old kids who are homeless, but no home to put them in.

“We are looking to get a list of possible host homes that are available so when we do locate a homeless youth we can easily tap them into a home and we don’t have that now,” she said. “We are hoping the community will join this effort and we do pay a monthly stipend and provide them with support and life skills training.”

Travis said they are looking to increase landlord engagement in the Manistee County area to find a place for those experiencing homelessness. If any landlords are interested, they should call Travis at (800) 443-2297

“If someone in the program qualifies we pay the rent and the security deposit,” said Traviss. “Somebody from our staff is actually in the house doing in-house case management which we feel is the most important piece as we are not just writing a check and saying good luck. We kind of pride ourselves in keeping the landlords happy and making sure the rent is on time along with everything else.”

The group said besides being in need of host homes they want people to direct any homeless youths to them so they can get help. There is a coordinated entry process and if people want assistance for someone they should call (844) 900-0500 for more details.