LOOKING BACK for May 21

40 YEARS AGO

Onekama’s top students

Sue Ann Bahr and Diane Krahe have been selected valedictorian and salutatorian, respectively, of Onekama Consolidated High School. Sue has accumulated a 3.9 grade point avergage during her high school tenure and is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Larry Bahr. Diana has a grade point average of 3.8 and is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Newton Krahe.

Garden City mayor impressed

Garden City Mayor Samuel T. Pappas said last night his visit to Manistee during Mayor Exchange Day was “one of the best” in which he has participated as part of the annual observance of Michigan Week. Pappas spoke at a banquet for the mayor and his visiting delegation held at the Drydock Restaurant last night.

60 YEARS AGO

Bank opening successful

The weather was most non-cooperative and with M-22 now under construction, it was a muddy sea for the opening of the new Onekama branch of the Manistee County Savings Bank, but the bank itself was shiny with new paint, new fixtures and office machines and a dozen or more beautiful bouquets sent by well-wishers and friends.

80 YEARS AGO

Roller skating at rink

Dixson’s Roller Rink at Lakeshore Pavilion will open on May 27. There will be good skates, fine music and popular sings to roller skate to. Skating will take place from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. every day of the week this summer except Mondays.

Drive to continue

Members of the Senior Class of Manistee High School launched their annual bottle drive last Saturday but were unable to complete a canvass of the entire city. Class President Norman Knudstrup announced today that the drive will be concluded on May 27, when the district east of Maple Street and north of Eighth Street will be covered.

