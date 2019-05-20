O’Malley to hold May in-district office hours

LANSING — State Rep. Jack O’Malley, R-Lake Ann, announced two locations where he will meet with area residents during office hours this month.

“To be an effective voice for Northern Michigan means having regular discussions with residents about what issues affect their everyday lives,” Rep. O’Malley said. “I hope you’ll join for this next discussion and share what’s on your mind.”

O’Malley will be available on Friday at the following times and locations:

• 9:30-10:30 a.m. at Benzonia Township Hall, 1020 Michigan Ave. in Benzonia; and

• Noon to 1 p.m. at the Leelanau County Government Center, 8527 E Government Center Drive in Suttons Bay.

No appointments are necessary. Those who are unable to attend at the scheduled times but would like an opportunity to talk with O’Malley may call his office at (517) 373-0825 or email him at JackOMalley@house.mi.gov.