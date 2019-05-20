POLICE BLOTTER: Reckless driver, assault and battery reported

MANISTEE — The following calls were made to the City of Manistee Police Department from May 12 to Saturday. All calls may not be reported.

May 12

• A car/deer traffic crash was reported at U.S. 31 and 11th Street.

• Malicious destruction of property and child neglect was reported at Kosciusko and Eighth streets.

• An individual was reported for driving while license suspended (second offense) at U.S. 31 and Ninth Street.

• Deputies reported an individual for operating while intoxicated at U.S. 31 and Ninth Street.

May 14

• Deputies completed a motorist and medical assist at U.S. 31 and Monroe Street.

• A two car traffic crash was reported at U.S. 31 and Filer Street.

• A dog bite complaint was reported at Fifth Street.

• A reckless driver was reported at U.S. 31 and River Street.

• Threats were reported at the 300 block of Sixth Street.

Wednesday

• Deputies responded to a suspicious incident at the 500 block of 12th Street.

• A criminal sexual assault investigation was opened.

Thursday

• A traffic stop assist with SSCENT was completed at Eighth Street and Ramsdell Street.

• A motorist assist was completed at the 500 block of Ramsdell Street.

Friday

• An individual was reported for indecent exposure at the 300 block of Eighth Street.

• A personal injury traffic crash was reported at U.S. 31 and Mason Street.

• Domestic assault and battery was reported at the 200 block of Sixth Avenue.

• Assault and battery was reported at River Street and Greenbush Street.

• Disorderly conduct was reported.

Saturday

• A parole violation arrest was made at the 200 block of Arthur Street.

• Domestic assault and battery was reported at the 500 block of U.S. 31.

• Larceny from a building was reported at the 200 block of Sixth Avenue.

• Threats were reported at U.S. 31 and Merkey Road.