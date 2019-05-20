POLICE BLOTTER: Reckless driver, assault and battery reported

MANISTEE — The following calls were made to the City of Manistee Police Department from May 12 to Saturday. All calls may not be reported.
May 12
• A car/deer traffic crash was reported at U.S. 31 and 11th Street.
• Malicious destruction of property and child neglect was reported at Kosciusko and Eighth streets.
• An individual was reported for driving while license suspended (second offense) at U.S. 31 and Ninth Street.
• Deputies reported an individual for operating while intoxicated at U.S. 31 and Ninth Street.
May 14
• Deputies completed a motorist and medical assist at U.S. 31 and Monroe Street.
• A two car traffic crash was reported at U.S. 31 and Filer Street.
• A dog bite complaint was reported at Fifth Street.
• A reckless driver was reported at U.S. 31 and River Street.
• Threats were reported at the 300 block of Sixth Street.
Wednesday
• Deputies responded to a suspicious incident at the 500 block of 12th Street.
• A criminal sexual assault investigation was opened.
Thursday
• A traffic stop assist with SSCENT was completed at Eighth Street and Ramsdell Street.
• A motorist assist was completed at the 500 block of Ramsdell Street.
Friday
• An individual was reported for indecent exposure at the 300 block of Eighth Street.
• A personal injury traffic crash was reported at U.S. 31 and Mason Street.
• Domestic assault and battery was reported at the 200 block of Sixth Avenue.
• Assault and battery was reported at River Street and Greenbush Street.
• Disorderly conduct was reported.
Saturday
• A parole violation arrest was made at the 200 block of Arthur Street.
• Domestic assault and battery was reported at the 500 block of U.S. 31.
• Larceny from a building was reported at the 200 block of Sixth Avenue.
• Threats were reported at U.S. 31 and Merkey Road.