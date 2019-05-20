Relay for Life to move to new location

MANISTEE — The American Cancer Society Manistee County Relay for Life will be held at a new location this year.

It will be held from 2 p.m to midnight on July 27 inside at Manistee High School. The relay will have a Hawaiian theme this year; participants are encouraged to wear Hawaiian shirts and other apparel.

Organizers said that holding the event inside will allow them to concentrate on honoring survivors and avoid any possible adverse weather situations.

Relay for Life will include live music/bands organized by Helen Leach, including music by John Pomeroy.

Family and friends are invited to support of survivors, walk some laps, visit the different Relay Teams, have fun with the special activities or enjoy watching. This is a family friendly event with activities and fun laps for all.

The opening ceremony will begin at 2 p.m. with silent auction from 2-9 p.m. Other events throughout Relay include:

• Luminaries in memory and in honor of cancer victims and survivors;

– Survivors and caregivers Honorary Lap;

– Face painting;

– Massages;

– Cookie lap;

– Cake walk;

– Jump rope lap;

– Hula hoops;

– Scavenger hunt; and

– Evening memorial ceremony.

Relay Teams have fundraisers throughout the year to raise money for ACS. All funds raised go to the American Cancer Society.

ACS has played an important role in nearly every major cancer research breakthrough of the past century, including mammography screening, bone marrow transplants, combination chemotherapy for childhood cancers and the development of drugs to treat leukemia and breast cancer.

ACS has helped uninsured, under-insured, and low-income women get breast and cervical cancer screening tests and follow-up treatment since 1991.