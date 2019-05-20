Sabers 2nd, Portagers 3rd, Lakers 4th at Bear Lake Invite

BEAR LAKE — Seven teams competed in the Bear Lake Invitational on Monday at the Bear Lake Highlands, including the hosting Lakers, Manistee Catholic Central and Onekama.

MCC placed second in the event with a combined score of 375 while Frankfort topped the field with 338. Onekama placed third (416) and Bear Lake fourth (443).

The Sabers’ John Slivka and Preston Picardat shot an 81 and 82, respectively, for the second and third lowest scores of the day while Frankfort’s Will Newbold carded a 75 for top medalist honors. Jalen Tabaczka (104) and Alex Shriver (108) rounded out the team score for MCC.

Onekama’s Travis Reed shot a 95 for a team-low while teammates Jackson Gutowski (104), Hayden Platz (107) and Dalron Gray (110) followed.

The Lakers were led by Tai Babinec’s 98 as Jonathan Adams (107), Kyle Fink (115) and Jonah Hengy (123) rounded out the team’s score.

Chips place first in Kalkaska

KALKASKA — The Manistee golf team placed first among four teams at the Kalkaska Invitational, which presented a unique format to the Chippewas.

“It was six holes of best ball, six holes of scramble and six holes of alternate shot,” explained Manistee coach Mike Swanson. “It’s a different experience for the players, and that’s why we signed up for this one: just to give them a different look. Golf isn’t always stroke play.”

The Chippewas wound up winning the event, topping Kalkaska, Grayling and Benzie Central for the trophy. Manistee’s Jayden O’Hagan and Ethan Anderson were the top scoring team on the day, followed by the Chippewas’ team of Rocco Staszczak and AJ Anderson, and the team of Seth Thompson and Brady Johnson.