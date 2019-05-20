Sabers split with Cardinals at Rietz Park

MANISTEE — Manistee Catholic Central baseball hosted Mason County Eastern in a West Michigan D League doubleheader on Monday. The Sabers split with the Cardinals, dropping the first game 4-2 before winning the nightcap 5-4.

“We should have gone 2-0 today, but that’s okay,” said MCC head coach Dillon Rankin. “The guys are getting better and all I can ask is that they keep improving until we get to districts.”

In the nightcap, MCC held a one-run lead. Mason County Eastern had two outs with runners on second and third. A Cardinal batter hit a looping shot toward third and Kyle McLinden made a shoestring snag to get the Sabers’ out of a tough spot and secure the Game 2 victory.

“In the second game we turned it around,” Rankin said. “We looked a lot better. Defensively, we did a lot better. Offensively, we need to improve on our two-strike approach.”

MCC trailed 3-2 after one but led 4-3 through two. Both teams scored a run in the fifth inning and the Sabers were able to hang on.

Blake Johnson was on the bump in the nightcap, striking out six in six innings. Adam Pierce singled and had two RBIs while Lee Pizana and Sean Dougherty both singled.

“Pitching was phenomenal,” Rankin said. “We stayed in the zone and that really kept us in it. Blake had a great outing.”

The Sabers’ one run in the first inning of the opener left them up all the way to the top of the fourth, where MCE was able to capitalize on some mistakes to score three runs. The Cardinals tacked on anther run in the fifth and Manistee Catholic’s run in the bottom of the six left them two runs short of a comeback.

“We beat ourselves,” Rankin said. “We had one inning that was pretty tough. We gave them like six or seven extra outs and that kind of cost us the game. Defensively, we weren’t as sharp as we have been. We weren’t terrible — we just didn’t come out on top.”

Mateo Barnett singled and had an RBI in Game 1. Pierce, Joe Buswinka and Dougherty also singled.

Pierce started on the mound and recorded four strikeouts. Barnett tallied two strikeouts in relief.

“Adam and Mateo did a good job in Game 1,” Rankin said. “They just didn’t quite get the help they needed, defensively. We kind of shot ourselves in the foot.”

The Sabers next play at Elk Rapids on Wednesday at 4 p.m.

Lakers sweep Panthers

BEAR LAKE — Bear Lake baseball swept Baldwin in a home doubleheader on Monday, winning 7-6 and 8-5.

Colin Sanderson started on the bump in the opener, allowing five hits, six runs and two earned while walking two and striking out nine in 5 1-3. Jake Griffis allowed one hit while striking out two in relief.

Levi Ledford hit 2-for-3 with three RBIs, Sanderson was 3-for-3 and Fabian Aguilar batted 1-for-2 with an RBI.

Sanderson led the way in the nightcap, going 3-for-3 with two RBIs. Ledford was 1-for-4 with two RBIs and Andre Brown batted 3-for-4.