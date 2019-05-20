STATE NEWS IN BRIEF

Man arrested in fatal shooting of wife after smoking dispute

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say a man has been arrested in the fatal shooting of his wife following a dispute about smoking in western Michigan.

Muskegon Heights police say the man turned himself in Sunday in nearby Muskegon following the shooting, which happened about 6:30 a.m. Sunday. He was expected to face charges Monday.

Muskegon Heights Police Chief Joseph Thomas tells MLive.com that the man came home intoxicated about three hours earlier and got into an argument with his wife over smoking and cigarettes. Thomas says police were called and ordered the man to leave, so he packed his belongings and left.

Thomas says investigators believe the man returned, kicked in the door, shot his wife at least four times and fled. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Billionaire starts ballot drive to cut Michigan car premiums

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Billionaire businessman Dan Gilbert is starting a ballot drive as a “failsafe” in case Michigan’s Republican-led Legislature and Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer don’t enact legislation to cut the country’s highest auto insurance premiums.

Quicken Loans vice president of government affairs Jared Fleisher said Monday that a ballot committee, Citizens for Lower Auto Insurance Rates, will be created this week.

If Gilbert’s group gathers enough voter signatures, the Legislature could approve the initiative and sidestep a veto. The House and Senate have passed differing bills that Whitmer has criticized, though negotiations are ongoing.

Fleisher says it’d be best if legislators and Whitmer enact a law to reduce rates by letting people opt out of mandatory unlimited medical benefits. But he says signature-gathering must begin soon as a backup.

Severe thunderstorms spawn weak tornado in western Michigan

HASTINGS, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say severe thunderstorms that moved across Michigan spawned a weak tornado in western Michigan that damaged barns and knocked down trees.

The National Weather Service says the tornado Sunday evening in Barry County was rated EF-0 and was on the ground for about three minutes. The weather service estimates that top winds from the tornado approached 80 mph (129 kph). No injuries were reported in the area.

Sunday’s storms brought high winds, heavy rains and road flooding across the state. Scattered power outages were reported. Trees were knocked down by winds in southwestern Michigan.

— From the Associated Press