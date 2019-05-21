Area students honored with MDE Breaking Traditions awards

LANSING — Ninety-one high school and college students statewide, who overcame obstacles and stereotypes to succeed in career and technical education (CTE) programs, today received 2019 Breaking Traditions Awards, the Michigan Department of Education (MDE) announced.

“Building talent is a priority in Michigan, so it’s important that we recognize students who overcome perceived barriers and the programs that helped them,” Interim State Superintendent Sheila Alles said. “These 91 students achieved success in career and technical education programs that are nontraditional to their gender, and therefore are role models for peers who may be considering such a career path.

“Michigan benefits from Breaking Traditions Awards through an increasingly diverse workforce,” Alles said.

Awards criteria included:

• Complete a CTE program nontraditional to their gender;

• Enroll in a Michigan high school or career center program during the 2018-19;

• Be nominated by a teacher, counselor, administrator, or other staffer employed by the student’s school or career center;

• Have satisfactory academic standing, acceptable citizenship, and disciplinary history; and

• Contribute to awareness of nontraditional careers through successful participation in one or more of the following activities:

• Exemplary completion of a program considered nontraditional to the student’s gender;

• Successful competition in a program-related event or contest;

• Participation in a CTE student organization;

• Actively recruit other students into programs nontraditional for their gender;

• Mentor other students in CTE programs nontraditional for their gender; or

• Make significant contributions to the student’s CTE program.

Applicants provided two letters of support and wrote a brief narrative explaining their career obstacles faced and key accomplishments.

MDE’s Office of CTE oversees high school instructional programs that teach students skills in a specific career cluster. Most programs offer early college credit opportunities to provide a seamless transition to postsecondary education – a key strategy to help Michigan become a Top 10 education state in 10 years.

“The Breaking Traditions Awards extend beyond individual students. These awards also represent the quality of the school culture,” Brian Pyles, Director of CTE at the Michigan Department of Education, said. “Clearly, these schools embrace an inclusive student focused instructional environment supported by staff, students and community.”

Awardees are invited to MDE’s annual Breaking Traditions Awards ceremony from 1:30-3:30 p.m. today at the Michigan Historical Library Forum. In alphabetical order, by county, for each category, they are:

• Haley Rasmussen: West Shore ESD, Criminal Justice Program;

• Kelsey Kosiboski: West Shore Community College, Mason County Central High School; Agriscience Program;

• Rachel Cooper: West Shore ESD CTE, Ludington High School, Criminal Justice Program;

• Amber Brave Bull: Wexford-Missaukee Career Technical Center, Bear Lake Schools, Power Sports and Equipment Program; and

• Danielle Gerbers, West Shore Community College, Criminal Justice/Police Science.