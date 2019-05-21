Bobcats sweep Wildcats for league wins

BRETHREN — Brethren softball hosted Walkerville on Tuesday for a West Michigan D League twin bill. The Bobcats made short work of the Wildcats and swept Walkerville 16-1 and 14-3 in seven total innings of play.

“We played really good defense,” said Brethren head coach Scot Modjeski. “I think we had one error in two games. It came down to all-around good play. Pitching, hitting and base running were good. I was very pleased with the way they played today.”

Whitney Danks started in the circle in the opener, allowing one run, one hit and three walks while striking out three in two innings. Kaia Richardson threw one inning of relief, giving up one hit and striking out one.

Megan Cordes led the Bobcats at the plate, going 3-for-3 with an inside-the-park home run, a double and five RBIs. Halle Richardson went 3-for-3 with a double and three RBIs and Danks hit a double and had two RBIs.

“I think teamwork was really the key,” Cordes said. “Everyone just worked together and we were happy to see each other scoring. Almost everyone got hits and got across home plate. I think our teamwork and everyone encouraging each other helped us play well.”

Brethren scored five runs in the first inning of the nightcap. Cordes blasted a two-run double before scoring on a passed ball. Danks and Kaia Richardson also scored on passed balls.

“Sometimes against a team that’s young and struggling, it’s hard to play,” Modjeski said. “Sometimes you play down to their level, but we didn’t. We played up a level from where we have been. Hopefully we can build some momentum.

Meggan Macurio scored for Brethren in the second inning, reaching home on a passed ball after getting on base with a double. Walkerville scored three runs in the fourth but the Bobcats never stopped scoring and the game was called after four innings.

“They communicated well, they moved, they backed each other up,” Modjeski said. “I thought we played really well today. If we can keep going like that maybe we can do something. I hope.”

Kaia Richardson pitched in the nightcap, allowing three hits, three runs and a walk while striking out six in four innings.

Cordes went 3-for-3 with an inside-the-park home run, two RBIs and two runs, Macurio hit 3-for-3 with a double and two runs, Danks had two singles and scored three times and Hunter Rittenhouse drove in a run and scored twice.

“I was just having fun,” Cordes said of her monster night at the plate. “Not a lot of stress — just having fun. I was able to just cut loose and swing.”

The Bobcats host Manistee Catholic Central today at 4:30 p.m.