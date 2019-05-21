Brethren keeps it rolling in sweep of Walkerville

BRETHREN — Brethren baseball hosted Walkerville Wednesday in a West Michigan D League doubleheader. The Bobcats had little trouble handling the Wildcats and won 15-0 and 12-0 in two games shortened by the mercy rule.

In the opener, Brethren went scoreless in the first inning but put scored five runs in the second. Skylar Wojciechowski hit a two-RBI single, Hunter Wojciechowski singled to drive in a run and Jake Riggs blasted an RBI triple.

“Walkerville’s pitching is slower than what we’re accustomed to,” said Brethren head coach Julie Riggs. “They have three games this week so they were rotating their pitchers. We kept seeing new arms and they were all very slow. We needed patience and solid mechanics in our at-bats.”

Jake Riggs was a monster on the mound in Game 1, allowing no hits or runs while walking two and striking out 12 in four innings.

“Behind the arms of Jake, Skylar and Adrian, I think (Walkerville) got only three hits tonight, so there’s not much to say about our fielding,” Julie Riggs said. “But the at-bats took a lot of patience. The boys stayed back on the ball and read it. … The camaraderie of the team coming together the way it is before districts is special to see as a coach.”

The Bobcats scored two runs in the third and then exploded for eighth in the fourth. Skylar Wojciechowski hit a two-RBI single and Jake Riggs hit a two-RBI double in the frame. The game was called after Jake Riggs crossed home plate for Brethren’s 15th run.

Hunter Wojciechowski batted 2-for-3 with three RBIs, Skylar Wojciechowski finished 2-for-4 with four RBIs and Jake Riggs was 2-for-4 with a triple, a double and three RBIs.

“We had great chemistry,” said Brethren’s Jalen Guenther. “We were staying together throughout the entire thing and were able to get other players at-bats throughout. … We kept up the energy in the dugout and that was really the key to victory.”

In the nightcap, Jake Riggs hit a grand slam in the second inning to put Brethren up 8-0. A three-run fifth inning sealed the deal and gave the Bobcats the sweep.

Skylar Wojciechowski started on the bump in Game 2, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out four in three innings. Adrian Dean threw two innings in relief, allowing no hits or runs while walking one and striking out three in two innings.

Jake Riggs batted 2-for-2 with a grand slam and four RBIs, Troy Macurio went 1-for-2 with a double and two RBIs and Dean hit 2-for-2.

The Bobcats play at Pentwater for a 4:30 p.m. doubleheader on Thursday.

“That’s always a great matchup,” Julie Riggs said. “They have Glen Miller. His arm leads them through their games. We’ll put Jake up against him and see who has the better gloves and bats that game.”