Garden club hosts presentation on native plants

MANISTEE — Mark Schwender recently gave a presentation for the Spirit of the Woods Garden Club.

On May 13 he talked about native plants for a home garden.

A life-long gardener and member of the garden club, Schwender started the program with a lecture and PowerPoint presentation. He explained how native plants adapt to local conditions, they support bees and are helpful to other species. Native plants help bees, birds and butterflies. Monarch butterflies need milkweed; without milkweed they they would die.

Native plants don’t need a lot of water or care, Schwender explained. This can be a beneficial way to replace grass. Native plants have a very long root system, which helps with erosion.

Native trees or bushes produce berries, which help birds.

Many native plants also come up each year with little or no care. Remember, “First year plants sleep, second year they creep and third year they leap.”

Spirit of the Woods Garden Club meets the second Monday of the month from April to December at Oak Grove Hospitality Center, located at 309 Parkdale Ave. in Manistee. A luncheon and program are held from noon-3 p.m.

For more information, contact Sandra Hosman at (231) 233-2457 or Beth Markowski at (616) 401-3387.