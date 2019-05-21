LAUREN JUDKINS: Addresses OB Unit closure

TO THE EDITOR:

I am a eighth grade student at Manistee Middle School. I am writing to address an issue in our community that not only myself but my fellow peers are very upset about.

Our local hospital announced that it would be closing its OB department on May 31 In my health class with Ms. Cassie Miller, we talked about how detrimental this is to everyone. The nurses, expecting mother and young woman (including myself) are being left in the dust. Our public health services should be progressing, not regressing.

We also feel that that Munson is not being entirely truthful in their reasons for closing this department, the numbers they report and the preparations they have in place to care for us properly. Our rural community needs these health services kept intact if we want to keep our mothers and their children safe, and attract younger people to live and work in our community.

We will not be silenced, and we will fight for this department.

Lauren Judkins

Manistee