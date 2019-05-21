Looking Back

20 YEARS AGO

Chips clinch league title

The varsity girls. softball team clinched the Northern B Division Championship in the Western Waterways Activities Conference yesterday. Ludington went down in both games of their doubleheader at First Street Beach, 14-0 and 11-0 as Stacy Dulinski continued her assault on the record books in the strikeout department who is closing in on 20 pitching victories for the season.

40 YEARS AGO

WSCC graduation

The Rev. Chris Laursen of Manistee set the tone for 105 graduating students from West Shore Community College in commencement exercises held Sunday in the college arena. In his invocation, Rev. Laursen told the graduates that technology is a gift from God, “…but we still build bombs…people are hungry, yet we have the technology to make the deserts bloom.”

“Norma Rae”

Now playing at the Vogue Theatre is Sally Field in “Norma Rae”. Showtimes are 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

60 YEARS AGO

Contract let for US-31 resurfacing

A letter to the Bear Lake Planning Committee from John C. Mackie, state highway commissioner, states that bids were let May 6, under the heavy maintenance improvement program, for the resurfacing of US-31 in Bear Lake and vicinity. Work is to start in early June. Radio reports state that the contract was let to the Globe Construction Co. of Kalamazoo, who have done work in this area previously.

Compiled by Mark Fedder at the Manistee County Historical Museum