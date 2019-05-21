Man charged following investigation into missing nonprofit funds

TRAVERSE CITY — A 31-year-old man is being charged in relation to a case of embezzlement from the Fraternal Order of Eagles (FOE) Aerie 383 of Traverse City.

Detectives with the Michigan State Police Cadillac Post were contacted on April 30, in regards to the embezzlement case. The Traverse City Police Department began the investigation, but asked MSP to take over after learning that part of the incident occurred outside their jurisdiction.

The investigation revealed that Martin Conway, of Williamsburg, was the “hospitality chairman” and chaplain of the Traverse City FOE Aerie 383 when he allegedly misappropriated FOE money.

Representatives of FOE Aerie 383 reported that Conway was entrusted with over $3,000, which were proceeds from an event held in Midland during June 2018. The money was not deposited, despite requests and follow-up from several FOE members.

Further investigation revealed evidence suggesting Conway stole the money and used it for personal gain, according to an MSP press release. The case was sent to the Grand Traverse County Prosecutor’s Office.

The prosecutor issued a felony warrant charging Conway with embezzlement over $1,000 but less than $20,000 from a nonprofit or charitable organization — a crime which carries a 10-year maximum prison sentence.

Conway turned himself in at the Grand Traverse County Jail on Tuesday, and was subsequently arraigned in the 86th District Court.