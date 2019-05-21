Manistee County Democrats to meet on Thursday

MANISTEE — The Manistee County Democratic Party will hold its monthly meeting this week.

The a social hour with light refreshments served at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday at Dial-a-Ride, located at 180 Memorial Drive in Manistee. The featured speaker, Lissette Reyes, will begin at 7 p.m.

Reyes will explain project Rising Tide, an economic development project in Manistee. Recently she conducted a public meeting at the Vogue Theatre that sought community input regarding what economic development in the community should look like. She will review the results of that meeting, give an overview of project Rising Tide and discuss her role as the Community Development Fellow in Manistee.

The speaker will be followed by a short business meeting. All members of the public are welcome. There will also be a 50-50 raffle.

Call (313) 478-6250 for more details.