Onekama board chooses chooses Parsons for interim superintendent

ONEKAMA — The Onekama Consolidated Schools Board of Education took action on Monday evening to offer the interim, one-year superintendent position to retired Manton Consolidated Schools superintendent Mark Parsons.

Board members set up an ad hoc committee consisting of president Sally Koon, and board members Gary Madden and Sam Catanese to negotiate a contract with Parsons. The hope is to have everything settled for Parsons to begin work on July 1, one day after current superintendent Kevin Hughes retires on June 30.

The interim position will not be a full-time one. Hughes is currently employed by the district four days a week and the interim position is expected to be about half that time or an average of two days a week.

Michigan Leadership Institute’s Mike Hill is helping the board in this process and will continue to work with them in the 2019-20 school year on finding a permanent replacement. He said the process on Monday evening to interview Parsons and Bellaire Schools superintendent James Emery went very smoothly.

Former Onekama interim superintendent Lee Sandy was also in the running to be interviewed, but took his name out of contention earlier in the week.

“After completion of both interviews, a discussion was held in open session about the strengths and qualifications and experience of both candidates,” said Hill. “The board seemed very pleased and excited with both candidates and it was a very good discussion. A motion was made and supported to offer and enter into contract negotiations with Mr. Parsons and it was a 7-0 vote.”

Koon said she thought the process worked well.

“Everything went well and they both were very good candidates, who would have done a great job,” said Koon.

Hill said Parson has a very extensive background in administrative education positions.

From 2007-15 he served as Manton Consolidated Schools superintendent. From 2004-2007 he was the Lakeview School District superintendent. Prior to that time, from 2000-2004, he was the superintendent of Boyne Falls Public School District.

Other administrative experience was as principal of Lakeland Elementary with the Elk Rapids School District and before that he was principal at Sylvester Elementary with the Berrien Springs School District from 1995-1999. Parsons also served as K-5 principal at Kaleva Norman Dickson from October 1994 to June of 1995.

“He has a Master of Arts and a Master in Educational Administration both from Central Michigan University,” said Hill. “He has a lot of experience, but both candidates had very successful credentialed experience and that was exciting for the board and the community.”

Hill said he expects the contract negotiations and the transition to move forward smoothly and then they will begin starting the process of finding a permanent replacement for Hughes.

“I will be serving as consultant through the Michigan Leadership Institute and working with the board, the community and Mr. Parsons to work on board goals and begin developing the profile for the 2021 school year,” he said.

Koon said the board is going to take their time in that process to make sure the person they finally select for the permanent position is right for the district.

“We want to explore all our options to make a decision that is right for the school, kids and community moving forward,” said Koon. “We can get input from the community, the staff and everybody to do it right.”