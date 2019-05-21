Portagers place fifth, sixth in final Northwest Conference track meet

KINGSLEY — The Onekama track and field team competed in the Northwest Conference championship meet in Kingsley on Tuesday, as the Portager boys placed fifth of seven teams and the girls tied for sixth.

Onekama’s boys team totaled 28 points as host Kinglsey topped the field with 179 and Benzie placed second with 171.

Zach Belinsky paced the Portagers with a second-place finish in the shot put with a toss of 45-11 while teammate Aaron Powers took a pair of fourth-place finishes in the 100-meter dash (11.92) and 400-meter dash (54.23). Powers also placed fifth in the 200-meter dash in the time of 24.40, just shy of teammate Hunter Bentley, who placed fourth in 24.38. Bentley also placed fifth in the 110-meter hurdles in 18.04.

Onekama’s 3,200-meter relay team in Sam Corey, Luca Leffew, Riccardo Girlanda and Jarrett Buckner placed fifth in 9:56.89 while the 1,600-meter relay team in Bentley, Girlanda, Blake Soper and Powers placed sixth in 3:56.98.

The Portager girls scored six points Tuesday while Kingsley won the meet with 210 and Benzie placed second with 151.

Onekama’s Mariah McLouth took fourth in the 400-meter dash in 1:04.27 as teammate Maggie Domres placed fifth in the shot put with a toss of 29-4.75.

Tuesday’s meet represented the final event of the season for Onekama as a team, but the Portagers will be represented by Belinsky and Powers at the Division 4 state finals in Hudsonville on June 1.

Belinsky will compete in shot put after winning a regional championship in the event while Powers qualified to race in the 200-meter dash.