WSCC president meets expectations in evaluation

SCOTTVILLE — The West Shore Community College Board of Trustees issued a statement following a closed session on Monday that said president Scott Ward has consistently met expectations in all categories in his annual evaluation.

Board members held the evaluation in closed session at Ward’s request. When the board returned to open session chairman Bruce Smith issued the following statement:

“The expectations evaluated included Meets, Does Not Meet, and in progress,” said Smith. “The board has found his performance consistently met expectations in all categories which included College Mission, Integrity: Ethical and Responsible Conduct, Teaching and Learning: Quality, Resources and Support Teaching and Learning: Evaluation and Improvement, and Resources Planning and Institutional Effectiveness.”

Smith said the board takes the evaluation process very seriously.

“The board feels that the evaluation process for the president is one of the most important responsibilities of the college’s trustee’s position,” said Smith. “As in the past the board has agreed to evaluate on all of those areas of the president’s responsibilities that we have firsthand knowledge to evaluate and a set of indicators or explanations for each area. Based on everything that has been accomplished this year, the performance of the president has met expectations.”

All seven trustees felt Ward met expectations in areas of leadership, diversity and respect, professional development, build community, decision making, problem solving and judgement and resources, planning and institutional effectiveness, and overall performance rating.

Under job specific performance five trustees felt he met expectations, while two said it was in progress. In the accountability category, six trustees felt he met expectations and one said it was in progress.

Board members also took the time to honor executive assistant to the president/board Lisa Stankowski and director of nursing Shelly Boes for going above and beyond in their jobs. Honoring on behalf of the whole board was trustee Dr. Tony Fabaz.

“Lisa epitomizes professionalism in every sense of the word,” said Fabaz. “She is helpful, kind and compassionate and dedicated to West Shore, our students and employees. She is always looking out for others and has one boss, but serves many.”

Fabaz also read praise for Boes that came in from fellow employees.

“Shelly’s positive attitude and pleasant demeanor makes working with her easy and effortless,” said Fabaz. “She is willing to assist others and particularly work collaboratively on projects. Her expertise and passion for nursing are wonderful and in combination that has brought a new sense of stability to the nursing division.”

Ward also updated the board on the Michigan Community College Association meeting.

“The legislature is back in action and there is a lot of competing budget bills,” said Ward. “The governor’s proposal for community colleges is 3 percent for funding with tuition capped and the Senate came back with 1.5 percent and no cap and the House has 1 percent and a tuition cap. So we will see how these all shake out. We do not expect to see the budget until Oct. 1 which is the beginning of the state fiscal year.”

Ward said a big piece of the budge will be the road funding and that will impact all other parts of the budget. He said the good news is the revenue forecasts for state funding came in higher than expected.

“It is about $100 million more than they forecast so that should be positive on the budget,” said Ward.

Smith added that the MCCA did not support he governor’s cap on tuition.

“Everyone felt when you allow an outside organization whether it be governmental or not to determine what you can do as a local board you have lost some authority and decision making,” said Smith. “So the association did not support it.”