WSCC summer and fall registration taking place

SCOTTVILLE – This summer, West Shore Community College is offering a new course on local flora where students will learn the basics of plant identification while hiking, drawing, walking, wading, and kayaking.

Designed to be accessible to both nature hobbyists and science enthusiasts, the class, taught by Dr. Paul Bilinski, professor of biology, will meet for a field trip once a week on Tuesdays, from 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. The class also has additional lectures, activities, and other instructional materials online.

In the class, students will learn about many of the characteristic plants of Western Michigan, navigate a botanical key, produce Renaissance-like flora illustrations and botanical presses.

Registration for the College’s summer and fall semesters is underway for first-time, returning, and guest students and will continue to the first week of each term’s classes.

The summer semester runs from June 3 through July 26. The fall semester begins August 26 and ends December 13.

Students who register early for classes have the best selection of courses, as well as day and time offerings. For those entering college for the first time, now is also the time to concentrate on the application process for financial aid that can help pay for classes.

All students seeking financial aid must complete a Free Application for Federal Student Aid form, also commonly referred to as FAFSA. Information about the FAFSA can be found at www.fafsa.ed.gov. Those with questions about the financial aid process can contact the WSCC Financial Aid office.

Students who are home for the summer and attend another college or university other than WSCC may enroll in course work as guest students. Those wishing to enroll as a guest student must submit the MACRAO approved Michigan Uniform Undergraduate Guest Application prior to registration.

In addition, there are many online courses offered by the college or through Michigan Colleges Online. These courses allow students to do much of the coursework and lectures at home with limited visits to campus for testing and labs.

Class and online course schedules can be viewed under the “Course search” tab on my.westshore.edu.

Those interested in registering for classes or who have questions about the application and enrollment process can also contact the Student Services Office at (231) 843-5510.