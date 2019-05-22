Chippewas split with Stags in home doubleheader

MANISTEE — Manistee softball hosted Kingsley on Wednesday for Senior Night. The Chippewas came up short in the opener, falling 4-3, but sent the crowd home happy with a 4-0 win in the nightcap.

Manistee got on the board early in the nightcap. Erin Vander Weele drove in Ashley Walle with a double in the first inning before Emma Witkowski brought her around with a two-run home run that collided with the windshield of a pickup truck parked regrettably close to the left field fence.

“I have to give Emma the props,” said Manistee head coach Ross Vander Weele. “She helped herself out with the two-run blast. I think that’s her first one over the fence. She pitched the full game — a shutout. She had to leave for baccalaureate and got that last inning in.”

Erin Vander Weele hit an inside-the-park home run when the ball — and Kingsley’s center fielder — caromed off the fence in the fifth inning.

“We made plays out in the outfield,” Ross Vander Weele said. “Ashley Walle had some great running catches. The backups were there. Erin was pretty solid at short. Audrey Stallings made plays at first base that she was not making earlier in the season. She’s starting to come into her own. She struggled a little bit in Big Rapids but this was a good bounce-back game for her.

Emma Witkowski pitched a shutout in Game 2, allowing just three hits and a walk while striking out six in six innings.

“Emma hit her spots,” Ross Vander Weele said. “The strike zone was difficult for her to figure out at first, but Emma is hitting her stride at the right time.”

Erin Vander Weele and Witkowski both went 2-for-3 with a home run, a double and two RBIs. Madelynn Verheek hit 2-for-2 and Devyn Beaudrie batted 1-for-2.

Manistee struggled at the plate in Game 1, managing only three hits. Erin Vander Weele batted 2-for-3 with two doubles and Emma Witkowski was 1-for-3 with an RBI.

“(Kingsley’s pitcher) was a good — different than we’ve seen,” Ross Vander Weele said. “She was a little bit slower, but we should have hit her. We’re accustomed to hitting a little bit faster pitches and I think that kept us off balance a little bit.”

Emma Witkowski toed the circle in the opener, allowing five hits, no walks, three runs and one earned while striking out eight in six innings.

Erin Vander Weele made it around to home plate after doubling in the sixth inning, cutting the Stags’ lead to one. A fly ball to short put to rest any hopes of a comeback, however.

“For the most part, we made some plays that we probably shouldn’t have,” Ross Vander Weele said. “A couple calls went against us, but that happens. That’s softball.”

Bobcats sweep Sabers

BRETHREN — Brethren softball made it two sweeps in two days when the Bobcats hosted Manistee Catholic Central on Wednesday. Brethren won the first game 9-6 before taking the nightcap by a score of 18-1 in a game called after four innings due to the mercy rule.

The Sabers led 4-3 heading into the third inning, but the Bobcats scored five runs in the third to take the lead. MCC scored two more runs but was unable to catch up to Brethren.

“The first game was a lot closer than I wanted it to be,” said Brethren head coach Scot Modjeski. “We came out a little flat. We didn’t hit the ball like we did (Tuesday). I don’t know why, but we just came out a little bit flat in that game.”

Kaia Richardson pitched for the Bobcats in the opener, allowing nine hits, six runs and five earned while walking three and striking out three in six innings.

Halle Richardson recorded a single, a double and two RBIs for Brethren. Kaia Richardson had one hit and scored twice, Abbie Rittenhouse singled and had two runs and Megan Cordes singled and scored a run.

For the Sabers, Kaylyn Johnson went 4-for-4 with two runs while Kaya Watkins, Ana Watkins, Elena Pizana and Abby Logan each crossed the plate.

“We rallied a couple times,” said Manistee Catholic Central head coach Karen Goodman. “We did well in the first inning. We jumped out ahead of Brethren and held that for a little bit. Of course, Brethren started making it up.”

Emily Miller faced 16 batters for the Sabers, allowing 10 hits while striking out two and walking four. Johnson faced 13 batters in relief, striking out four and walking two.

The Bobcats jumped out to an early lead in the nightcap and never looked back. The Sabers didn’t have an answer for the Brethren bats and the game was stopped after four innings via the mercy rule.

Kaia Richardson toed the circle in Game 2, allowing three hits, one run and one earned in four innings while striking out one and walking four.

Cordes finished with a double, three RBIs and three runs, Kaia Richardson hit two singles and scored three runs, Halle Richardson had three singles and a triple, recording an RBI and scoring four runs while Rittenhouse finished with three singles, an RBI and a run.

“In the second game, we started hitting the ball a lot better,” Modjeski said. “I think we got (MCC’s) pitcher’s timing down a little bit better. We made very few errors in the two games.”

Miller faced 12 batters, striking out one and allowing 10 hits and nine runs. Johnson faced 23 batters in relief, striking out four and walking three and allowing nine runs.

Ana Watkins went 2-for-2 and scored the Sabers’ only run.

“We looked like a completely different team in the second game,” Goodman said. “We weren’t able to do anything with the bats.”

Modjeski was pleased to pick up two wins and sees a lot of potential in the Sabers.

“I give Manistee Catholic credit — they’re a young team with mostly eighth-graders,” he said. “… They played well I thought. They’re well coached. They seem like a good group of girls. They have eighth-grade pitchers throwing and they’re doing a good job.”

Lakers swept at Hart

HART — Bear Lake softball struggled at Hart, falling 14-0 in four innings and 4-0.

The Lakers only managed six hits in the twin bill.

“We probably played our worst softball of the year,” said Bear Lake head coach Garret Waller. “There isn’t much to say about that. We played bad. That was the first time we’ve been mercied. We didn’t hit well and when we did hit it was right at somebody.

“We had three errors, but it felt like more than that,” he continued. “There were a lot of throwing errors in there. There were base running mistakes. We did not play well.”

Hayley May hit 1-for-2 with a double and both Hailey Omar and Shaely Waller went 1-for-2.

“It wasn’t like (Hart’s pitcher) was overpowering,” said Brethren head coach Garret Waller. “She had a change-up but she didn’t use it much. She was pretty good at locating the ball, but it’s not like we didn’t put the bat on the ball.

“A lot of our hits just weren’t solid,” he continued. “Grounders to second, grounders to the pitcher. When we did get it in the outfield it was right to them. It was one of those things. We just weren’t making solid contact.”

May toed the circle for Bear Lake, allowing 15 hits, 14 runs and eight earned while walking one and striking out three in four innings.

Shaely Waller pitched in Game 2, allowing four hits, four runs and no earned while walking four and striking out 10 in six innings.

“If you’re not hitting the ball and you’re flubbing it up in the field, it’s a recipe for losing,” Garret Waller said. “And that’s what happened (Wednesday). And Shaely pitched a good game. We can’t have four errors behind her and basically give them four runs.”

Omar batted 2-for-2 and Abigail Cross went 1-for-2.

“We’re making a lot of the same mistakes over and over again and not learning from them for some reason,” Garret Waller said. “They’ve heard me say that at least 20 times now. Hopefully we can start learning from our mistakes and get better.”