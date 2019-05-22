Chips finish 2nd overall in Lakes 8 Conference; Anderson named to first team

MUSKEGON — The Manistee golf team wrapped up its Lakes 8 Conference schedule on Wednesday, placing third of five teams at the University Park Golf Course of Muskegon.

The Chippewas shot a combined 185 on the final nine holes of conference play this season, and while that score was good for third place on the day, Manistee finished second overall in the cumulative Lakes 8 standings. Ludington topped the field.

Manistee’s Ethan Anderson, who shot a 44 on Wednesday, earned first team all-conference for his performance this season. Rocco Staszczak, who carded a team-low 41 Wednesday, was named to the second team, as was Jayden O’Hagan, who shot a 45 in the final round.

Manistee is slated to host Onekama, Pentwater and Mason County Central at 4 p.m. today at Manistee National for its final home meet of the season. The Chippewas will then enter the postseason next Wednesday in Division 3 regional action at Elk Rapids.