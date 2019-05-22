Chips’ season ends with district loss to Whitehall

MANISTEE — It wasn’t the way they wanted to go out, but the Chippewas can hold their heads high for a season well played, said Manistee girls soccer coach Jaclyn Trahan.

Manistee (8-7-3) met the end of the road Wednesday with a 5-0 defeat at the hands of Whitehall (10-3) in a Division 3 district quarterfinal at Chippewa Field. The Chippewas faced a heavy barrage of shots from the Vikings — 18 in total — and just couldn’t capitalize on the handful of chances (six) they saw on the other end.

“They’re very fast up top,” Trahan said of Whitehall. “We had a couple looks here and there — pieced together a few things — but they’re really quick, really aggressive to the ball.

“As a young team, we’re really looking to build off of those things, and I know that’s going to come,” she added. “Whitehall’s a tough team to play, but I’m very proud of our girls and how they stepped up to the plate tonight.”

Manistee’s sophomore goalkeeper Rachael Owens had a busy night in net, but made a number of athletic saves throughout that kept her team within reach for the majority of the contest.

“She had a phenomenal game,” Trahan said. “I’m very proud of her, and being a sophomore, she’s obviously a big part of the program we’re continuing to build here.”

Whitehall controlled possession for much of the game, but managed just two goals in the first half, separated by nearly 28 minutes of scoreless action. The Vikings got on the board early, as Emma Thompson scored off an assist from Maggie Evans at 33:04. Whitehall’s Kendall Mott made it 2-0 with 5:18 remaining in the first half, scoring shortly after a Viking corner kick.

Thompson scored her second goal of the night shortly into the second half, weaving her way through Manistee defenders and netting one unassisted at 34:13 to give her team a 3-0 lead. Evans made it 4-0 at 25:32 and then scored again in the waning minutes of the contest to officially put the nail in the coffin.

“I’m very proud of them for continuing to fight to the very end,” Trahan said of the Chippewas. “They never give up, and tonight they gave it everything they had.”

While Manistee’s lineup this season was strikingly young, the Chippewas had to say goodbye to four seniors Wednesday night: Nicole Weaver, Heather Antal, Tiffany Elo and Kiera Raymond.

“I told the seniors that they kept with it and helped build this program,” Trahan said. “They made their mark with how they conducted themselves as players and individuals, and we’ll definitely miss them.”

For the rest of the squad, Trahan is proud of the progression they’ve shown and is excited to see even more.

“Even one of our refs said recently that he remembers seeing us at the very start of the season, and told me the girls have improved so much with their passing and movement off the ball,” she said. “That’s what we wanted as our season went on, and the girls definitely did that.

“Despite what that score shows today, the girls played their game and I’m very proud of their season.”