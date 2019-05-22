Flipstar holds Spring Fling, show-off day

LUDINGTON — Flipstar Gymnastics held a Spring Fling fun meet as well as a show-off day for its recreational class on May 4.

More than 80 Flipstar gymnasts performed in front of hundreds of spectators in four sessions.

The Flipstar Xcel Bronze, Silver and Gold teams competed in the fun meet. The 36 gymnastics earned a total of 103 blue ribbons for recording scores between 9.0 and 10.0 as well as 39 ribbons for scores between 8.0 and 8.975.

“This was a great meet as the girls had fun trying some of their newly attained skills in their routines,” said Flipstar head coach Aimee Goff. “It was a great way to finish off our gymnastics season.”

Flipstar Gymnastics will be sending eight athletes to compete at the AAU Nationals in Orlando on June 13-16.

“Since our 2018-19 season is now complete, our team gymnasts will now begin working hard on skills to upgrade their routines for next season,” Goff said. “This has been an amazing year for our competitive teams. I am so proud of how much they have all progressed. It’s amazing to watch our Flipstar teams grow and progress each year with more State champions.”