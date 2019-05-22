Forest Service officials share tips for Memorial Day weekend

CADILLAC — The Huron-Manistee National Forests are sharing recreation tips as thousands of outdoor enthusiasts prepare to visit public lands over the Memorial Day weekend.

“The Huron-Manistee National Forests offer visitors countless opportunities to relax, rejuvenate, and create lifelong memories,” said Operations Staff Officer Shannon Rische. “We want to ensure that visitors stay safe and have a great experience in their national forests.”

Rische recommends that campers and other recreationists review the seven principles of Leave No Trace prior to leaving home. Designed to help people care for the outdoors, the principles help recreationists plan ahead and prepare, dispose of waste properly, and be considerate of other visitors.

“Following the Leave No Trace outdoor ethics will help sustain public lands so that our kids and grandkids can enjoy them just as much as we do,” said Rische.

Campfire safety is also of paramount importance to sustainable recreation.

“An unattended campfire is a risk not worth taking,” said Wildfire Prevention and Mitigation education specialist D-A Brabazon. “The Forest Service has already responded to more than 80 wildfires in the Huron-Manistee National Forests this year.”

Before leaving any campfire, Brabazon urges visitors to “drown, stir and feel.” Drown your campfire in water, stir it until the logs are saturated and carefully feel the mixture for residual heat. Extinguished campfires should be cold to the touch.

In addition to exercising care around the campfire, outdoor enthusiasts are reminded that:

• Dogs are welcome at developed campgrounds in the Huron-Manistee National Forests, but please keep them leashed. Dogs are not permitted in designated swimming areas;

• Off-highway vehicles such as ATVs and dirt bikes are permitted only on designated trails, which are identified in the forest motor vehicle use maps. Riding in non-designated areas of the forest can damage habitat that is essential for grouse, wild turkey and other game;

• Paddlers must have personal flotation devices when on the water. They can help keep lakes and rivers clean by securing possessions to their watercraft with mesh bags, and help prevent the spread of invasive species by cleaning, draining and drying their watercraft and gear after use;

• Visitors can help keep the forest clean by using the trash cans at developed recreation sites;

• Alcohol may be consumed responsibly in the Huron-Manistee National Forests, including on and along wild and scenic rivers; and

• Despite recent changes to state law, the possession, use, sale and cultivation of marijuana remain illegal on National Forest System lands.

Comprised of nearly one million acres, the Huron-Manistee National Forests are among northern Michigan’s premier outdoor recreation destinations. The forests include more than 50 developed campgrounds, 1,800 miles of trails, and five congressionally-designated wild and scenic rivers.

Maps, guides and additional information about outdoor recreation opportunities may be found on the Huron-Manistee National Forests website and Facebook page.