Looking Back for May 23

40 YEARS AGO

Allocation is the same

With the final effects of the voter passed Headlee Amendment still unknown, the Manistee County Board of Allocation has decided to stick with the same tax allocation schedule used last year. Meeting in a packed county commission meeting room the eight-man board agreed that there is too much disagreement about the Headlee Amendment to make any drastic alterations in the usual distribution of the Manistee County property tax pie.

60 YEARS AGO

Pruyne and Schrandt top contest

The Legion Auxiliary sponsored annual essay contest has been written and judged, and the following students’ essays on “Faith in American, God and Country” have placed locally. Mary Ann Pruyne, first; Raymond Eldridge, second; and Judy Snyder, third in the senior division; Julie Schrandt, first; Marsha Kuenzer, second; and Cindy Moore, third in the junior division.

80 YEARS AGO

To work for park funds

Roy M. Overpace, secretary of the Manistee Board of Commerce, left for Lansing yesterday to continue his efforts to secure authorization of $20,000 for use in improving Orchard Beach State Park. Although CCC enrollees from the camp at Ludington are now working at the park, doing jobs that require little overlay for materials, the $20,000 included in the state conservation department budget is needed if the full program is to be carried out.

Chimney fire

Local firemen extinguished a blaze in the chimney of Richard Boehr’s dry cleaning establishment at 390 River Street at 7:40 a.m. The fire was put out before it could cause any damage.

Compiled by Mark Fedder at the Manistee County Historical Museum