Manistee swept by Kingsley

MANISTEE — Manistee baseball hosted Kingsley Wednesday for Senior Night. Unfortunately for the Chippewas, they were swept in their last home twin bill as the Stags won 7-0 and 11-0.

In the opener, Kingsley held a 3-0 advantage after the first inning. Manistee looked to be turning the tables after a three up, three down inning in the second kept the Stags from building upon their lead, but the Chippewas were unable to generate any runs the rest of the way.

With Manistee’s final doubleheader in the books, the Chippewas’ five seniors only have a few games remaining before their varsity careers meet their end. Though the wins have been few and far between for Manistee of late, Manistee head coach Dave Edmondson appreciates all the hard work those players put forth.

“The score probably tells you how we played,” Edmondson said. “More important to me, I just want to talk about guys like Evan Bauman, Austin Guenther, Logan Buren, Gilbert Torres and Caden Schmutzler — our five seniors. This was their last home game. We’ve been talking about it all year — this year has a lot of lasts. Last home game, last practices, last things like that. I’ve been telling them to take it all in and appreciate it.”

Manistee’s Austin Guenther — who was on the bump in Game 1 — drew a walk in the bottom of the sixth inning and stole second to get into scoring position. A line out to left field left him stranded, however.

The nightcap was more of the same as Kingsley scored four runs in the first. The Chippewas were again unable to respond and the Stags ran away with Game 2. The game was called via the mercy rule after five innings.

“Our five seniors really brought a lot to the program,” Edmondson said. “The three guys right off the bat are Evan, Austin and Logan. The last three years you just write their name somewhere in the lineup and they’ve been here. Some position, pitching, playing catcher — a lot of valuable positions. Losing those three is going to be a difficult thing to overcome.

“Honestly, the toughest thing about losing those three is that they’re great character people,” Edmondson continued. “They’re good people — that’s the toughest thing. I hope we send them out the right way. I hope they know we appreciate them.”

Manistee had its positive moments throughout the doubleheader. Logan Buren made a leaping snag of a screaming line drive that was sure to go for extra bases in the fourth inning. Evan Bauman was a wall at shortstop in the first game, scooping up multiple grounders and firing to first for the force out. Titus Lind made a running snow cone catch in left field.

Manistee’s stats were unavailable at press time.

Lakers fall to Hart

HART — Bear Lake baseball was swept by Hart on Wednesday, falling 6-1 and 16-1 in a game stopped after four innings via the mercy rule.

Bear Lake threw four different pitchers in the opener, with Andre Brown seeing the lion’s share of the work.

Nate Sanderson hit 1-for-2 and Colin Sanderson batted 1-for-3.

The Lakers managed only one hit in the nightcap, as Jake Griffis went 1-for-2. Bryce Harless and Tai Babinec were on the bump in Game 2.