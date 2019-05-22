MAPS board purchases new math curriculum

MANISTEE — Manistee Area Public Schools will purchase new math curriculum for K-12 grade students to the tune of $100,441.77.

The action was approved by the school board during a special meeting on Tuesday.

MAPS curriculum director Amber Kowatch made a presentation to the board to acquire the Bridges in Mathematics (K-5 grades) curriculum and the College Preparatory Math (CPM) for the 6-12 grade levels.

“We knew that we needed something that was a little more consistent for K-12, so we did some research and worked with (Manistee ISD consultant) Jodi Redman, who is our math consultant, and she brought to the table the idea of Bridges and CPM,” said Kowatch.

Kowatch said they wanted to view someone using these new programs so administrators took some lead teachers from the district to see implementation of Bridges and CPM. The visit to the Montague Area Public Schools was with the third to fifth grade group. The Godfrey-Lee Schools in Wyoming were visited by the K-2 grade teachers. Both of those schools are in their first year with the program.

They also took middle and high school teachers to view the CPM being used by Reed City Area Public Schools which is in their third year with the program.

“It was very different experiences, but it gave us some of the exact same outcomes,” said Kowatch. “Through those visits those lead teachers really felt like we needed to move forward in this direction and they shared that with their colleagues. They really encouraged the other teachers to check out the online resources we have access to, so they could get a better feel for it.”

Kowatch said she met with MHS Middle/High School principal Andy Huber and the math staff who were in favor of the the new curriculum.

“The only concerns we heard were it was a lot to take on and change is hard, but no one was concerned with this particular curricular choice,” said Kowatch.

She said there was a similar positive experience with the K-5 teachers.

“I left that meeting feeling we all were for this, so it was a real collaborative process,” said Kowatch. “In other districts where I worked new curriculum was implemented. That is not an easy task, but this was such a positive experience and it was seamless.”

Bridges in Mathematics goal is to build mathematical thinkers by blending direct instruction, structured investigation and open exploration. It is about a collaborative and social endeavor, as it is no longer the “sit and get,” (style of teaching), but more of a collaborative process.

Kowatch said it comes with work places, which are a work station or center. They are meant to be independent activities that teachers introduce them into the lesson and those become independent activities for students to build their skill set in various areas.

“It also comes with a variety of assessments and we will be working as a team to figure out which pieces and components will be implemented fully,” said Kowatch. “There also are some great technology components to work off of as well.”

Kowatch said the things that appeal most to the K-5 teachers are hands-on activities, better and well rounded assessments, less worksheets and ready made worksheets.

The program they are looking at for the 6-12 grade levels really connects with the Bridges. It uses problem based lessons, collaborative student study teams and spaced practice with course concepts.

“We saw that in action as we really saw those students working together, collaborating together and leading their own inquiry process and asking each other questions,” said Kowatch. “One of the things Ron Stoneman and I talked about from that visit was the risk taking that students were taking during their math.”

Their guiding principals are engaging in problem based lessons and fostering mathematical discourse with their actions in groups. Kowatch said that mastery comes over time. It is trusting that process and knowing a student doesn’t have to master a concept the first time it is introduced.

“Some of the components that come with the program are teacher manuals, eight years of student eBooks which is a great plus,” said Kowatch. “There are tool books for grades 6-8 which is a journal where they can collect their thinking. There also are parent guides so they can have a home school connection and there are some contents specific manipulations that come with that program.”

Superintendent Ron Stoneman added there are other pluses.

“Updates and upgrades come with the eBook during that period,” said Stoneman.

Board member Paul Wehrmeister added he like another aspect of the program.

“I like the idea of the parent guide too,” said Wehrmeister. “Parents sometimes feel so disconnected with the math.”

Kowatch said she and Huber are looking into ways that they could have a parent night in the fall to help parents understand it better.

Stoneman said the elementary staff is a little more advanced in the process.

“They are ahead of the game in the collaborative learning as the ELA curriculum we just purchased three years ago is based on that collaborative and shared learning, so I know the students and teachers will be ready for this effort,” he said.

Stoneman said teacher input will be valuable.

“We are at a point where we need to listen to the teachers to see what they need to be more successful,” said Stoneman. “That could be technology in the room, to and interactive projector. Or it could be just the furniture is not conducive to collaborative learning, and there may be a need for more tables and chairs.”

Kowatch said training to prepare the staff to roll out new curriculum for the start of the 2019-2020 school year now begins.