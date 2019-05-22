Northwest Michigan Works! receives grant to create new apprenticeship opportunities

TRAVERSE CITY — Northwest Michigan Works! has received a $120,000 grant to create new Registered Apprenticeship opportunities that will help address the skilled workforce talent gap.

The grant is part of $1.3 million in U.S. Department of Labor (USDOL) State Apprenticeship Expansion grants that were awarded to eight organizations in Michigan by the Talent Investment Agency’s Workforce Development Agency.

“These grants will fund innovative Registered Apprenticeships that support Governor Whitmer’s jobs plan that is focused on creating more opportunities for Michigan residents to develop high-wage skills,” said Stephanie Beckhorn, Acting Director of the Talent and Economic Development Department of Michigan. “These apprenticeships will result in the addition of nearly 500 new Registered Apprentices by the fall of 2020.”

Northwest Michigan Works! is helping coordinate training programs for numerous employers in the region including occupations in healthcare, IT, manufacturing, construction, administrative, multi-media and others. Businesses of all of types and sizes may develop a Registered Apprenticeship customized to meet their specific workforce needs.

Northwest Michigan Works! provides technical assistance and administrative support for Registered Apprenticeships, including development and implementation guidance. For more information about Registered Apprenticeships in northwest Michigan, contact Evelyn Szpliet at evelyn.szpliet@networksnorthwest.org.