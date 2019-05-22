Rolling Thunder, others work to ensure those who gave their lives aren’t forgotten

MANISTEE — It is a small flag, about 4 inches by 6 inches. The background is all black with big white letters that read “NOT FORGOTTEN”.

They can be found in any cemetery in the counties along M-55 and north to Mackinaw. These little flags mark the resting place of soldiers who were killed in action in Vietnam. The project to identify these graves was started by Mike Allumi, Larry Moore and Jim Tooth. It is a way of honoring those soldiers who gave their lives for freedom.

Rolling Thunder®Inc., Michigan Chapter 1 searched the cemeteries in Manistee and Mason counties and placed flags on the seven graves found. Other groups, such as the American Legion Riders from Fife Lake, Gary Fender with a group from Traverse City and other individuals, have helped search cemeteries to place flags in other counties.

In those counties included north of M-55, there are 68 graves of Michigan soldiers who gave their lives in Vietnam. There is still one MIA listed as unaccounted for from Mason County.

This Memorial Day, it is part of Rolling Thunder’s mission to make the public aware of those POW/MIA soldiers. To date there are still over 80,000 military personnel unaccounted for from all wars. Memorial Day is an opportunity to remember them; to make sure that no one who gave their life for this country is forgotten.