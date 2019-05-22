STATE NEWS IN BRIEF

Returning soldier dons umpire gear to surprise son at game

CRYSTAL TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A U.S. soldier who had just returned home from overseas surprised his 8-year-old son from behind home plate as the boy stepped up to bat at a youth baseball game in Michigan.

Army Staff Sgt. Joseph Abbott wore an umpire’s mask and chest protector along with his military fatigues Tuesday as his son Hunter stood in the batter’s box. Abbott wished his son luck and the boy quickly recognized his father, who had been in Germany for about five months.

WOOD-TV reports Abbott and his fiancée had been trying to think of a way to surprise their kids with his return. The game in Montcalm County’s Crystal Township, about 110 miles (177 kilometers) northwest of Detroit, proved to be the perfect opportunity.

Abbott says: “It seems like it worked.”

Quarantine at Michigan women’s prison after scabies outbreak

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Officials say a new scabies outbreak at Michigan’s only prison for women led to a quarantine at the facility so inmates could get treatment.

The Michigan Department of Corrections confirmed Tuesday that a residential unit at Huron Valley prison near Ypsilanti was placed under quarantine Friday. The Detroit Free Press reports 83 prisoners in the unit were treated for the parasitic mites that burrow under the skin and lay eggs.

MLive.com reports the unit returned to normal operations Saturday. Department spokesman Chris Gautz says the hope “is that we contain this and it doesn’t spread any further.”

The department was sued in April , with the lawsuit saying prisoners suffered severe itching and permanent scarring because officials took more than a year to diagnose and properly treat an earlier scabies outbreak .

Michigan priest facing allegation of misconduct with minor

SAGINAW, Mich. (AP) — A priest with the Roman Catholic Diocese of Saginaw is on administrative leave while church officials investigate an allegation of misconduct with a minor.

The decision regarding the Rev. Dennis Kucharczyk was announced Tuesday. The diocese says the alleged misconduct “occurred many years ago,” and he was placed on leave Sunday after church officials received information from law enforcement.

The Associated Press sent an email to Kucharczyk Wednesday seeking comment.

A release says Kucharczyk cannot have contact with anyone under 21 or serve in priestly capacities during the investigation.

Kucharczyk is pastor of St. John XXIII Parish, which includes Hemlock, Merrill and Ryan churches. He also served churches in Caro, Caseville, Pinnebog, Midland, Linwood and Saginaw.

Authorities identify remains found in March in mid-Michigan

EATON RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say they’ve identified decomposed human remains found in March in a wooded area of mid-Michigan as those of a 35-year-old woman.

The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday said Stephanie Lynette Southwell of Lansing was last seen in the Lansing area about a year ago.

The sheriff’s office has said a homicide investigation began after the remains were discovered in Eaton Rapids Township, about 80 miles (130 kilometers) west of Detroit. Anyone with information about Southwell’s death or her last known whereabouts is encouraged to contact authorities.

The investigation into her death is ongoing. Cause or date of death weren’t immediately released.

The medical examiner’s office and the Michigan State University departments of Anthropology and Integrative Biology worked on efforts to identify the remains.

Wealthy DeVos family won’t back Michigan’s Amash in primary

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Members of the politically powerful DeVos family are no longer financially backing a Michigan congressman who is the first Republican on Capitol Hill to call for impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump.

Nick Wasmiller, spokesman for the DeVos family’s RDV Corp., said Wednesday family members haven’t made campaign contributions five-term Rep. Justin Amash this political cycle and have no plans to do so.

He says the decision is unrelated to Amash’s recent statements about Trump and special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian meddling in the election.

Wasmiller says family members have increasing concerns about a “lack of representation” for Michigan’s 3rd Congressional District and an “inability to advance efforts connected to important policy matters.”

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos halted all her political spending while in Trump’s Cabinet.

— From the Associated Press