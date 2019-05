BRETHREN — The Brethren Heritage Museum opens Saturday for the season.

Museum hours will be 1-4 p.m. on Saturdays for June through September.

Three buildings — Tool Shed, Cabin and Museum — give evidence of modes of living in the early days of the Brethren era. A docent will be available to guide guests, giving information and answering questions.

All are welcome.

The museum complex is located on the corner of Amick and Cart streets on the east side of Lake Elinor.