Chips place 2nd in final regular season meet

MANISTEE — The Manistee golf team got in its final tune-up of the regular season on Thursday, hosting Onekama, Pentwater and Mason County Central at Manistee National.

The Chippewas shot a combined 179 on their home course, good for second place and short only to winner Pentwater’s 168. Onekama took third with 200 and Mason County Central was fourth with 246.

Manistee’s Jayden O’Hagan carded the lowest score of the day, shooting a season-best 38 for match medalist honors while teammates Rocco Staszczak (42), Ethan Anderson (48) and Neven Johnson (51) rounded out the team score. Mason Adamski (53) and Raven Winter (55) also played.

“Jayden shot his best round of the year, so we’re definitely pleased with that,” said Manistee coach Mike Swanson. “Rocco’s been playing steady, and Ethan’s just going to forget about his score today. We’re still working on getting the scores at the four, five and six spots down a little bit.”

Onekama’s Jackson Gutowski led his team with a 48 while Dalron Gray shot a 49, Travis Reed a 51 and Ben Johnson a 52 to round out the team score.

Manistee will next see action on Wednesday in its Division 3 regional, hosted by Elk Rapids. Swanson said the squad has struggled a bit with consistency this season, so he hopes the Chippewas will be firing on all cylinders when it matters most.

“Our goal is always to go out and play the best we can on that particular day, taking it one shot at a time,” he said. “We should be one of the better teams at our regional, but we just don’t know which Manistee team is going to show up. But we can’t worry about that. What you do is go out and play your best, and then add up the strokes at the end.”