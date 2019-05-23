Friends of Orchard Beach State Park looking for members

MANISTEE — A Friends of Orchard Beach State Park group has formed and is looking for members.

Current members will be at the park at 9 a.m. on Saturday to talk to interested persons about current and future projects. The meeting will be at the host site No. 83. Coffee and snacks will be available.

Interested persons are encouraged to attend and make suggestions for future improvements to the park. Members can be campers and local residents that use the park.

An upcoming project is to plant trees in the park. On June 8, during the Big Day of Service in Manistee, the Friends of Orchard Beach will plant birch and evergreen trees. Future projects are to install new playground equipment, help with decisions about bank erosion and obtaining a tracker for cross country skiing.

Anyone who uses the park or cares about how it can be improved is encouraged to attend. Anyone who is unable to attend, but would like to be involved, can contact Lorrie at (231) 690-5668.