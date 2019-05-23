Manistee County to hire new assistant prosecuting attorney

MANISTEE COUNTY — A new Manistee County assistant prosecuting attorney has been approved for hire by the Manistee County Board of Commissioners.

At a meeting on Tuesday, commissioners voted unanimously to support Manistee County prosecuting attorney Jason Haag’s request. Haag said the position has been vacant since March 22.

An offer has been extended to Jordan Miller, who has around six years of experience in the field.

“After an extensive search, I have extended an offer of employment to Jordan Miller for the open position of assistant prosecuting attorney,” Haag said. “During that time period, I have undergone a diligent search for a suitable replacement of the previous assistant. I have finally found a candidate that I believe would be a good fit for my office and an asset to Manistee County.”

Miller was raised in northern Michigan, currently residing in Ludington. Haag requested that commissioners approve Miller’s starting salary at “Step 3,” which is two steps higher than that of a typical new employee.

“He graduated first in his law school class,” Haag explained. “Because of his exemplary credentials and years of experience as an attorney, I am requesting to start his salary at ‘Step 3’ (Grade 10 — $53,457.94) as opposed to ‘Step 1’ ($49,711.79).”

Haag said the “Step 3” salary level would better commensurate with Miller’s experience.

“My belief is that ‘Step 3’ would account for Mr. Miller’s approximately six years of experience, rather than paying him the same amount as a candidate who is fresh out of law school, with no experience,” he said.

During the candidate search, Haag said he did not receive many resumes but still completed an extensive search.

“I don’t know when we have ever gotten this few resumes for a position; I don’t know why that is,” he said. “After that exhaustive search, I believe I have found a candidate that will be an asset to my office.”

Miller’s experience level, Haag said, is difficult to come by when hiring a new employee.

“We do not often find that in an assistant prosecutor’s position,” he said. “A lot of times what we are stuck with is hiring someone right out of law school, and there is a learning curve with the job. What ends up happening is that it takes about a year to train them. We do not have to spend time training him, we will be able to spend time doing other things.”

Also during the meeting, the board approved a $913,078 contract with Rieth-Riley Construction Co., to rehabilitate the Manistee County Blacker Airport’s aging runway. The $1 million project is slated for Sept. 9-18.

The airport was recently awarded a federal grant for $801,750 to put toward the project; however, funds are still being identified for the remaining $200,000.

“We were one of three in the State of Michigan to get this grant. They were really looking for projects that were ‘shovel ready’,” airport director Barry Lind said. “They had the first round of (Airport Improvement Program) grants last summer, and this is their second round of grants under that program.”