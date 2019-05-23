Farmers markets to open for season

MANISTEE — The 2019 Farmers & Artisans Market will be celebrating the 17th season this year; it will open on Saturday.

Onekama’s Farmers Market will be open from 1-4 p.m. Friday and runs throughout the summer. It is located across from Onekama Building Supply on M-22 in the Village of Onekama.

Despite the fact that there’s been a slow start to the growing season, Manistee’s Farmers Market organizers are confident there will be plenty of asparagus and other early season vegetables for the market goers. There will also be numerous handcrafted arts from around the area.

Sievert’s maple syrup, Three Maidens Farm organic eggs, Dayspring Farm bread, and Brown’s honey and asparagus will be available at Onekama’s Farmers Market.

This year and every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., from May 25 to Oct. 5, fresh, local foods and entertainment can be found at the Manistee Farmers Market located in the parking lot on the corner of Memorial Drive and Washington Street (across from the Dial-A-Ride building).

The market supplies a wide variety of foods that are grown locally. Vegetables, fruits, meats, cheeses, breads and much more are sold.

The market also supports Michigan Food Assistance Programs like the Bridge card and utilizes the Double-Up Food Bucks program where a patron can convert $20 into $40 to buy fresh produce throughout the season.

Every farmers market showcases musicians from around the area with live music performed at the Manistee Homegrown Music Stage located in the middle of the market.

Objectives of the Manistee Farmers & Artisans Market are:

• Celebrate good food and local food heritage and community;

• Increase awareness of where to buy local foods and products;

• Link farmers, restaurants, retailers and consumers to foster a vibrant local food economy and community food security;

• Engage people in appreciating the many benefits of supporting a local, sustainable economy;

• Bring a consciousness to the way in which everyone eats by providing sound education by means of demonstration and the sharing of knowledge; and

• Build community by creating a celebration of local food that becomes a defining cultural event for the Manistee County area.

For more information and vendor spot availability, contact Sue Oseland, market manager, at (231) 383-5904 and online at manisteekitchen.org/farmers-market/.