MAPS to graduate 114 on Saturday

MANISTEE — “I wish there was a way to know you’re in the good old days before you’ve left them.”

Those words by Andy Bernard from the television show “The Office” were selected as the motto for the classs of 2019 at Manistee High School and are a fitting reminder of what the graduates are leaving behind as they move into the next phase of their lives.They will be ending their high school years with a commencement

ceremony that will take place at 7 p.m. on Saturday in the high school gymnasium.

Prior to the start of the commencement exercises the Manistee High School Symphonic Band, under the direction of Andrea Mack, will be entertaining the crowd as they await the arrival of the graduates. The graduates will march in to the gym to the traditional “Pomp and Circumstance” as played by the band.

Manistee High School choral director Amanda Feyen will led the MHS Chamber Choir in the national anthem, and that will be followed by Manistee Area Public Schools Board of Education president Dr. Paul Antal welcoming everyone to the ceremony.

A long standing tradition at MAPS graduations is the senior selection, which is selected by the senior class members of the Manistee High School Symphonic Band. This year the seniors have selected “Ruckus” by Randall Standridge as their final selection as a high school student.

Manistee High School principal Andy Huber will have the honor of announcing and presenting a plaque to the 2019 class salutatorian Heather Antal. She is the daughter of Leah and Dr. Paul Antal and earned a 4.22 cumulative grade point average over the last four years. During that time she took a course load including four Advanced Placement (AP) classes including AP English, computer science and environmental science her senior year.

Antal’s activities include four-year membership of the Chippewa the soccer and Science Olympiad teams. She has also been involved with Chippewa Chapter of the National Honor Society, MHS Students Against Destructive Decisions and has represented Manistee High School at the West Shore Community College Regional Art Show.

Next fall she plans to attend University Michigan in the college of Literature, Science, and the Arts.

Huber will also introduce the class valedictorian Haley Johnson, who will address her fellow graduates and those in attendance.

She is the daughter of Jill and Clark Johnson and has earned a 4.24 cumulative grade point average for her high school career. Johnson has taken all MAPS AP offerings, including environmental science, English, computer science and calculus in her senior year.

In addition to taking a rigorous schedule, she has been active in Quiz Bowl and swimming teams and was a state qualifier for Forensics. She has also been involved with the Chippewa Chapter of the National Honor Society and Students Against Destructive Decisions.

Next fall she plans to attend University Michigan in the college of Literature, Science, and the Arts and afterward hopes to enroll in law school.

Students graduating summa cum laude besides Antal and Johnson are Grace Bottrell, Michaela Briske, Ciara Chabi-Anderson, Kaylie Danielson, Erin Dorn, Katherine Huber, Trevor Johns, Haley Johnson, Brianne Krumins, Anna Lee, Aleah Miller, Kyle Pefley, Max Spillan, Emily Thomas, Jaelyn Thomas and Ashley Walle.

Those graduating magna cum laude are Logan Buren, Benjamin Granger, McKenna Grant, Hannah Tyron-Mueller, Alexasandria Wallett, Nicole Weaver and Emma Witkowski.

Also graduating cum laude are Starr Koon, Kiera Raymond and Chelsey Tetzlaff.

Senior class president Grace Bottrell will be introducing the guest speaker this year, who is former long-time teacher Jerry Brown, who retired prior to the start of the 2018-19 school year.